January 5, 2017 Issue

January 5, 2017 Issue

Desfile de Las Rosas Continua Tradiciones y Honra a Victimas

Desfile de Las Rosas Continua Tradiciones y Honra a Victimas

Alrededor de un centenar de carrozas, carros y grupos a caballo participaron en el... Read more »


Xavier Becerra es Formalmente Nominado Como Fiscal de California

El gobernador de California, Jerry Brown, nominó formalmente al congresista federal... Read more »

¿A Qué Se Enfrentará Los Ángeles en 2017?

Una oferta para los Juegos Olímpicos, una elección local, el problema de contribuciones... Read more »

Breves de la Comunidad

Boyle Heights  (CNS)- Una persecución de alta velocidad empezó en el área de... Read more »


Noticias-->>

 

Facebook: Aplicación Móvil Más Usada Del 2016

Facebook: Aplicación Móvil Más Usada Del 2016

Facebook y su servicio de mensajería instantánea Facebook Messenger ocuparon los... Read more »


Defensores de Niños Advierten Contra Modificación de Obamacare

Un nuevo reporte publicado el 6 de diciembre muestra que una enmienda parcial del... Read more »

Proyección Reciente Sobre Aumento de Nivel del Mar Introduce Nuevos Desafíos

Una reciente proyección, que estima que el nivel del mar habrá crecido dos metros... Read more »

Apellidos Latinos Aumentan Entre Los Más Comunes del País

Los hispanos empiezan a ocupar más espacios y ascender posiciones en la lista de... Read more »


 

LADWP Unveils ‘Customer Bill of Rights’

LADWP Unveils ‘Customer Bill of Rights’

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti unveiled a proposed Department of Water and Power... Read more »


Christmas Tree Recycling Programs Get Underway

Now that every present has been unwrapped and the New Year has begun, the Christmas... Read more »

Students Get Tech Ready for 2017

Communicating with teachers just got easier for parents and families of 140 Stevenson... Read more »

Calif. Immigrants Scramble to File Documents by Jan. 20

LOS ANGELES – Some people in California are scrambling to get their identification... Read more »


Read More in News Front...

 

Be Kind, Be Generous, Be at Peace

Be Kind, Be Generous, Be at Peace

We are in the news business but even we sometimes want to turn off and tune out the... Read more »


A Holiday Wish List for L.A. County’s Over Burdened Foster Care System

Despite this being a time of celebration for many there is actually a spike in foster... Read more »

Peace On Earth, By Whatever Name

It’s popular in some politicized evangelical Christian circles (that is, among... Read more »


Read More in Editorial & Opinion...

 

Facebook to Curate News: Good Effort or Flawed Proposition?

Facebook to Curate News: Good Effort or Flawed Proposition?

MENLO PARK, Calif. – Silicon Valley giant Facebook has outlined plans to use... Read more »


UCLA Study: Trump Brings Uncertainty for SoCal Economy

Donald Trump’s election has created a wave of uncertainty for the California and... Read more »

Young Service Workers Can’t Get Enough Hours

Nearly all 18- to 29-year-old service workers in Los Angeles County are failing to... Read more »


Read More in Wall Street East...

 

Bell Gardens PD Offers Drug Prevention Workshop

Bell Gardens PD Offers Drug Prevention Workshop

A free workshop for Bell Gardens parents concerned about their children experimenting... Read more »


Man Killed in Cypress Park Identified

ELA Stabbing Death Victim Named

South Gate Shooting Was Gang Related, Says Sheriff

Ride Metro for Free New Year’s Eve


Read More in News In Brief...

 

Community Calendar: Jan. 6, 2017 – Jan. 11, 2017

Community Calendar: Jan. 6, 2017 – Jan. 11, 2017

Friday, Jan. 6 3:30-5:30pm–Dia De Los Reyes at Bell Gardens Veterans Park. Learn... Read more »


Community Calendar: Dec. 29, 2016 – Jan. 4, 2017

Friday, Dec. 30   3:30-5:30pm–New Year’s Bash at Bell Gardens Veterans Park.... Read more »

57th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Saturday, Dec. 24 2:30-6pm–57th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration at the Dorothy... Read more »


Read More in Art & Entertainment...

 

Keep Pets Safe During New Year’s Festivities

Keep Pets Safe During New Year’s Festivities

(CNS) – While plenty of humans enjoy the New Year’s Eve festivities, their... Read more »


Couch Potatoes Take Note: If You Want to Stick to an Exercise Plan, Try High-Intensity

Having a hard time getting in shape? The key may lie in more intense, short bursts... Read more »

Safe Hair Care Spares Hair, Johns Hopkins Dermatologists Report

Newswise – A common cause of hair loss and breakage known as acquired trichorrhexis... Read more »


Read More in Health & Lifestyle ...

Copyright © 2017 Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Inc. ·