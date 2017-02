Dozens of concerned parents filled Commerce City Council chambers Tuesday to get information about a city-employed swim coach who was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year old girl at the popular Brenda Villa Aquatic Center located adjacent to city hall.

Steven Matthew Garcia, 27, of Whittier, was charged last week with six counts of lewd acts on a child. He is accused of fondling a child in the aquatic center’s employee lounge on several occasions between November 2016 and this month, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the district attorney’s complaint, after each incident Garcia threatened the victim, ordering her not to tell anyone.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Capt. Chris Perez said so far there are no additional victims, but the investigation is ongoing.

Commerce resident Edna Jimenez said the incident has caused her to lose trust in all city staff.

“It only took one individual to lose trust in the entire recreation department,” she said Tuesday.

The city council and staff hosted the special meeting in an effort to reassure the community they are conducting an independent internal reviews of the incident and of city policies, practices and facilities to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future

A trauma specialist was also on-site to provide support for parents.

“How dare this individual do this to our community,” City Administrator Jorge Rifa said about the swim coach’s alleged criminal behavior.

“We are a lot better than this, we deserve a lot better than this,” Rifa said.

Many of the parents, most with children involved in the city’s aquatics program, were visibly distraught by the thought that a city employee they had entrusted their children to was able to molest a child while under the watchful eyes of their close-knit group.

“I want to know what I missed,” pleaded longtime resident Ana Sanchez in disbelief, adding she has always kept a vigilant watch on her grandchildren and other children who swim at the center.

Since being built in 2001, programs offered at the Brenda Villa Aquatic Center – located on the 5600 block of Harbor Street – have helped make the industrial city of Commerce a recognizable name in the competitive world of water sports. The center is home to nationally ranked water polo teams and the state-recognized Commerce swim team, which has trained several top ranking swimmers. The indoor aquatic center, free to Commerce residents, has been the training grounds of past Olympians, including Gold Medalist Brenda Villa – who the center is named for.

Garcia, who grew up in Commerce and began working for the city in the summer of 2008, according to city staff. He’s held various positions and worked with children and adults in various capacities, including as a swim instructor and lifeguard, and would at times assist in signing out children from the city’s after-school kids club.

Garcia was arrested Jan. 13, the day after staff supervisors received information of an alleged inappropriate conduct with a child.

However, most residents did not find out about the arrest until nearly a week later when Garcia was arraigned, prompting parents to criticize the city’s notification process and the lack of access to grief counselors for the children.

“Why did it take so long?” asked Georgina Escalera. “There is a counselor here tonight but [she] should have been brought in immediately.”

Rifa responded by saying the city acted swiftly and released the information once Garcia was arraigned. It’s unclear why officials chose to wait until after the arraignment rather than as soon as they learned of Garcia’s arrest.

The delayed notification resulted in our children being left to talk among themselves, without proper counseling, complained some of the parents.

Councilwoman Tina Baca Del Rio said the city plans to make grief counselors available to all residents.

Parents used the meeting to complain about other concerns, including the current locker room situation, which is open to the public for patrons to shower and change while young children are at practice.

Christine Franco, the mother of two young boys in the swim program, told EGP she never lets her children out of her sight, but does not believe this incident will harm the city’s reputation.

“I honestly trust the water polo staff, swim staff and recreation leaders 100 percent,” Franco said after the meeting. “I have not lost faith in them. We are a tight-knit community and we will get through this together.”

Mayor Ivan Altamirano, a father himself, said he was “deeply saddened” and “disturbed” by Garcia’s actions and arrest.

“What happened does not define who we are,” he emphasized.

Garcia is being held on a $955,000 bond at the Men’s Central Jail. He faces 14 years in state prison if convicted as charged.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or anonymously at (800) 222-TIPS.