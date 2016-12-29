Hoping to restore the public’s trust in the scandal-ridden Central Basin Municipal Water District, the makeup of the agency’s board of directors will soon change to include three new appointed directors, with a call for nominations starting next week.

Assembly Bill 1794, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in September, requires the agency to appoint three directors based on a vote by its customers. The three new members will join the five publicly elected members currently on the board. However, in 2022 – following the 2020 census – the board’s makeup will change again, transitioning to four elected and three appointed directors.

Current board members were recently briefed on the change that will go into effect after the first of the year, starting with a call for nominations on Jan. 3

Unlike elected board members, appointed directors will be required to meet certain qualifications and restrictions mandated by the state law that strives to eliminate potential conflict-of-interest issues. The appointed directors must have five years of water experience and will be limited to one term. They are prohibited from receiving a car or communications allowance, and cannot own more than .5% of a private company.

Three separate selection committees will be formed to make the appointments, with each group making one appointment.

The first group will be made up of representatives of the Central Basins’ five largest water users, the cities of Vernon and Santa Fe Springs, the Golden State Water Company, Liberty Utilities and California Water Service. The second group will include a representative –likely the city manager – from each of the 19 cities the agency services. The third director will be selected by a vote of all retail agencies that is proportional to the number of service connections each retailer has.

The process outlined did not sit well with current board members.

Director Leticia Vasquez, who represents the cities of Lynwood, South Gate, Florence-Graham, Willbrook and portions of Compton in District IV, repeatedly expressed her concern that not every user will have an equal voice. Although the agency services 41 large water users, only five of those will get to vote under one category, she pointed out.

“It just doesn’t seem fair,” she complained. “Again, we’re leaving people out.”

Central Basin’s General Manager Kevin P. Hunt said every customer would be represented under one of the categories. He reiterated that the process is dictated in the legislation, adding that the agency had limited input.

Nomination ballots are due Jan. 24 and will be opened in public the following day. By Jan. 31, voting ballots will be delivered to purveyors who will have until Feb. 21 to return them. The results will be announced Feb. 22 and the new directors will be installed March 3.

Hunt acknowledged that while he disagrees with the process, it is the last thing state auditors recommended the agency do following a scathing report that found widespread-mismanagement, conflicts of interests and poor leadership at the agency.

He added the process will provide good candidates and ensure that selections are not made in a back room.

Director Phillip Hawkins disagrees, calling the state measure a “bad bill” that is “basically illegal.”

“We have to get over 40,000 to get voted in while five agencies can put a director on a public agency, I don’t see how that could ever work,” he complained.

Hunt acknowledged that while there use to be a lot distrust of the water agency, things are turning around, referring to the Central Basin’s successful bond sale last year, which increased its bond rating.

“We’ve come a long way,” Hunt said.

State lawmakers based the bill on state auditors’ recommendations that called for more technical expertise to the board.

“The Central Basin Accountability bills will better protect consumers and begin to restore the public’s trust and ensure the District stays on track once and for all,” the bill’s author Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia said when the legislation was signed into law.