January 12, 2017 Issue

Trump Ofrece Primer Rueda de Prensa Desde Elección y Arremete Contra Prensa

El presidente electo, Donald Trump, dijo el 11 de enero que no tiene ningún vínculo... Read more »


Breves de la Comunidad

Este de Los Ángeles (CNS) – Las autoridades identificaron el 9 de enero a... Read more »

Sospechoso De Alteración de Rotulo de Hollywood Se Entrega a Autoridades

Un artista local sospechado de alterar el Letrero de Hollywood, haciéndolo leer... Read more »

Michelle Obama Se Despide Pidiéndole a los Jóvenes Que Mantengan la Esperanza

Michelle Obama centró el 6 de enero su último discurso oficial en los jóvenes,... Read more »


Latinos Líderes de Consumo de Entretenimiento Digital, Según Estudios

Los latinos aumentan su relevancia para los servicios de programación en Internet... Read more »


Facebook: Aplicación Móvil Más Usada Del 2016

Facebook y su servicio de mensajería instantánea Facebook Messenger ocuparon los... Read more »

Defensores de Niños Advierten Contra Modificación de Obamacare

Un nuevo reporte publicado el 6 de diciembre muestra que una enmienda parcial del... Read more »

Proyección Reciente Sobre Aumento de Nivel del Mar Introduce Nuevos Desafíos

Una reciente proyección, que estima que el nivel del mar habrá crecido dos metros... Read more »


 

Exide: After Long Delay, State Moves to Speed Cleaning of Homes With Highest Levels of Lead

State environmental regulators issued guidelines Thursday that will allow expedited... Read more »


New State Law Makes it Tougher to Seize a Suspect’s Assets

For nearly two decades, law enforcement agencies across the state have been supplementing... Read more »

Los Angeles City Council Introduces Campaign Finance Reform

Four Los Angeles City Council members Tuesday introduced a motion on campaign finance... Read more »

SCE Offering $1.2 Million in College Scholarships For Local Seniors

High school seniors with an interest in majoring in STEM — science, technology,... Read more »


National Day of Racial Healing Will Help Americans Heal and Overcome Deep Racial Divisions

Just five days before inauguration of Donald Trump as the country’s 45th President,... Read more »


A War on Regulations

The incoming Republican government is waging a war against regulations. “For every... Read more »

Be Kind, Be Generous, Be at Peace

We are in the news business but even we sometimes want to turn off and tune out the... Read more »


Economic Study Finds $11 Billion Upside to 2014 Olympic Games

Hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics could increase Los Angeles’ economic output by... Read more »


Facebook to Curate News: Good Effort or Flawed Proposition?

MENLO PARK, Calif. – Silicon Valley giant Facebook has outlined plans to use... Read more »

UCLA Study: Trump Brings Uncertainty for SoCal Economy

Donald Trump’s election has created a wave of uncertainty for the California and... Read more »


Teen Killed in East L.A. Shooting

Authorities Monday identified a 16-year-old boy killed in an apparent-gang-related... Read more »


LAUSD Sticks to Current School Calendar

County Appoints New Public Health Director

Bell Gardens PD Offers Drug Prevention Workshop

Man Killed in Cypress Park Identified


Dual-language Version of Disney’s Aladdin Opens 6-Week Run at CASA 0101

Friday, Jan. 13 8pm–Dual-language Version of Disney’s Aladdin Opens 6-Week Run... Read more »


Community Calendar: Jan. 12, 2017 – Jan. 18, 2017

Friday, Jan. 13 6pm–Company of Angeles Spoken Movement Project & Legacy LA... Read more »

Roybal: Man of the People – the Struggle Goes On

Immigration, health care, civil rights, voting rights, jobs and war, all hot button... Read more »


Keep Pets Safe During New Year’s Festivities

(CNS) – While plenty of humans enjoy the New Year’s Eve festivities, their... Read more »


Couch Potatoes Take Note: If You Want to Stick to an Exercise Plan, Try High-Intensity

Having a hard time getting in shape? The key may lie in more intense, short bursts... Read more »

Safe Hair Care Spares Hair, Johns Hopkins Dermatologists Report

Newswise – A common cause of hair loss and breakage known as acquired trichorrhexis... Read more »


