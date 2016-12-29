December 22, 2016 Issue

DMV Informa Nuevas Leyes Automovilistas del 2017

Con el Año Nuevo llegarán varias leyes nuevas y cambios a leyes existentes que... Read more »


Las Frases Más Buscadas en Google en 2016

Pokémon Go, iPhone 7 y Donald Trump fueron los términos más buscados en Google... Read more »

$1.2 Millones Disponibles en Becas Para Estudiantes Interesados en Carreras STEM

Más de $1 millón está siendo ofrecido por Edison International para ayudar a estudiantes... Read more »

MUSD Se Declara ‘Zona Segura’ para Inmigrantes

En un esfuerzo por proteger a los estudiantes indocumentados y a otras comunidades... Read more »


Noticias-->>

 

Defensores de Niños Advierten Contra Modificación de Obamacare

Un nuevo reporte publicado el 6 de diciembre muestra que una enmienda parcial del... Read more »


Proyección Reciente Sobre Aumento de Nivel del Mar Introduce Nuevos Desafíos

Una reciente proyección, que estima que el nivel del mar habrá crecido dos metros... Read more »

Apellidos Latinos Aumentan Entre Los Más Comunes del País

Los hispanos empiezan a ocupar más espacios y ascender posiciones en la lista de... Read more »

Presidencia de Trump Podría Afectar Salud Mental de Jóvenes Latinos

Las enfermedades mentales, que afectan a los latinos jóvenes con una incidencia... Read more »


 

EGP Associate Publisher Jonathan Sanchez Dies of Cancer

Surrounded by his family, Eastern Group Publications (EGP) Associate Publisher and... Read more »


CA Hopes $3B Project Will Improve Health Of Neediest

Riverside County plans to connect former inmates with health clinics and social services.... Read more »

Couch Potatoes Take Note: If You Want to Stick to an Exercise Plan, Try High-Intensity

Having a hard time getting in shape? The key may lie in more intense, short bursts... Read more »

Facebook to Curate News: Good Effort or Flawed Proposition?

MENLO PARK, Calif. – Silicon Valley giant Facebook has outlined plans to use... Read more »


Be Kind, Be Generous, Be at Peace

We are in the news business but even we sometimes want to turn off and tune out the... Read more »


A Holiday Wish List for L.A. County’s Over Burdened Foster Care System

Despite this being a time of celebration for many there is actually a spike in foster... Read more »

Peace On Earth, By Whatever Name

It’s popular in some politicized evangelical Christian circles (that is, among... Read more »


Facebook to Curate News: Good Effort or Flawed Proposition?

MENLO PARK, Calif. – Silicon Valley giant Facebook has outlined plans to use... Read more »


UCLA Study: Trump Brings Uncertainty for SoCal Economy

Donald Trump’s election has created a wave of uncertainty for the California and... Read more »

Young Service Workers Can’t Get Enough Hours

Nearly all 18- to 29-year-old service workers in Los Angeles County are failing to... Read more »


Ride Metro for Free New Year’s Eve

LOS ANGELES – Metro will again be offering free fares on its rail and bus lines... Read more »


Rain and Snow In New Year’s Forecast

Woman Killed in Freeway Overpass Crash

Man Killed While Standing on Goldline Tracks

Atwater Village H&R Suspect Sought


Community Calendar: Dec. 29, 2016 – Jan. 4, 2017

Friday, Dec. 30   3:30-5:30pm–New Year’s Bash at Bell Gardens Veterans Park.... Read more »


57th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Saturday, Dec. 24 2:30-6pm–57th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration at the Dorothy... Read more »

Community Calendar: Dec. 22, 2016 – Jan. 3, 2017

Friday, Dec. 23 6pm–Union Station Free Christmas “Cocoa Concerts.” Enjoy a... Read more »


Keep Pets Safe During New Year’s Festivities

(CNS) – While plenty of humans enjoy the New Year’s Eve festivities, their... Read more »


Couch Potatoes Take Note: If You Want to Stick to an Exercise Plan, Try High-Intensity

Having a hard time getting in shape? The key may lie in more intense, short bursts... Read more »

Safe Hair Care Spares Hair, Johns Hopkins Dermatologists Report

Newswise – A common cause of hair loss and breakage known as acquired trichorrhexis... Read more »


