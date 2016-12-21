Browse > Home / Art & Entertainment, City of Los Angeles, Community Calendar / 57th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

By EGP News

Saturday, Dec. 24
2:30-6pm–57th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at The Music Center. Artists from all over the region will come together for a free 3 hour holiday show to celebrate the season. Community and professional choirs, music ensembles and dance companies representing the diverse cultures and holiday traditions of the region to perform. The program will be broadcast live on PBS SoCal KOCE and pbssocal.org, and rebroadcast at 9pm on Dec. 24 & noon Dec. 25. Entertainment on the plaza begins at 12:30 pm. Admission & parking are FREE. No reservations or tickets; first come, first seated. The Music Center is located at 135 N. Grand Ave. in Downtown L.A. For more information, visit HolidayCelebration.org

