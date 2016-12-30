Atwater Village H&R Suspect Sought

By City News Service

Police were searching Thursday for the hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 19-year-old man crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk in the Atwater Village area.

The crash took place about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, as Ryan Coreas was crossing Fletcher Drive, just south of Laclede Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

A gold or beige mini-van heading south on Fletcher drive hit Coreas, according to the LAPD. The driver never stopped or slowed down to aid the injured teen.

The mini-van also reportedly had a luggage rack on its roof according to witnesses.

Fire department paramedics treated Coreas at the scene and transported him to a hospital in serious condition.

Tipsters can receive up to $25,000 from the city’s new “Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund” for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction or civil resolution of the driver and the hit-and-run accident.

Anyone with information on this driver was asked to call the LAPD’s Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3713. Tipsters can also call the LAPD’s 24-hour tipline at (877) 527-3247 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

