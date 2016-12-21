Community Calendar: Dec. 22, 2016 – Jan. 3, 2017

By EGP News

Friday, Dec. 23

6pm–Union Station Free Christmas “Cocoa Concerts.” Enjoy a very Salsa Christmas with the La Picante. Free hot chocolate at the Cocoa Bar; free cookie decorating; Santa selfies; Ugly Christmas sweater contests. Bring a new toy for the “Spirit of Love Toy Drive.

Monday, Dec. 26

3:30-5:30pm–Winter Carnival Games at Bell Gardens Veterans Park. Have fun playing carnival and outdoor games with a winter theme. Cost: free. For ages 5-14. Park is located at 6662 Loveland St. For info, call (562) 806-7650.

Friday, Dec. 30

3:30-5:30pm–New Year’s Bash at Bell Gardens Veterans Park. Say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017 with games, crafts, music and friends. Cost: free. For ages 5-14. Park is located at 6662 Loveland St. For info, call (562) 806-7650.

Monday, Jan. 2

3:30-5:30pm—Take a Vow In 2017 at Bell Gardens Veterans Park. Come up with a list of resolutions for the New Year and share them with friends. Event will feature crafts and games for children ages 5-14. Cost: free. Park is located at 6662 Loveland St. For info, call (562) 806-7650.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

11am–Make Your Own Homemade Bath Salts at the Rosewood Library in Commerce. Choose what extracts, oils and herbs you want to add to make your custom scent. Supplies will be provided. Library is located at 5655 Jillson St. For info, call (323) 722-6660.

Upcoming

Dia De Los Reyes at Bell Gardens Veterans Park Jan. 6. Learn about the holiday and celebrate with activities, crafts and the traditional “Rosca de Reyes.” Time: 3:30-5:30pm. Park is located at 6662 Loveland St. For info, call (562) 806-7650.

Three Kings Day at the Bell Gardens Neighborhood Youth Center Jan. 6. Celebrate the New Year and get a taste of the traditional three king’s bread. Time: 4-6pm. Center is located at 5856 Ludell St. For info, call (562) 806-7667.

‘Night on Broadway’ Jan. 28, presented by LA Councilman Jose Huizar. Free arts and musical festival to celebrate Bringing Back Broadway initiative. Six historic theaters will open their doors for a night of music, food, art and activities. Time: 3pm-11pm. Location: Broadway in DTLA between 2nd Street and Olympic. For info, visit www.nightonbroadway.la.

