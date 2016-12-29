EGP Associate Publisher Jonathan Sanchez Dies of Cancer

By EGP Staff Report

Surrounded by his family, Eastern Group Publications (EGP) Associate Publisher and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Sanchez passed away Dec. 23 at his home in Highland Park, California, his family has announced.

Jonathan’s death comes following a short battle with cancer. He was 64.

Jonathan was very private and never wanted to burden his family or friends with his illness, so his passing comes as a shock to many who knew and loved him all these years.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend and confident to many, an advocate for the Latino community he loved so much and for the Latino-owned small businesses he worked so hard to give a voice to.

Jonathan left us too early and will be sorely missed. the family said in its announcement.

One of nine children, Jonathan was born Aug. 31, 1952 to Juanita Beltran Sanchez and Jose Vicente Sanchez. He was a lifelong Angeleno who spent most of his childhood and adult life in the Northeast Los Angeles communities of Highland Park and Mt. Washington.

Together with his wife of three plus decades, EGP Publisher Dolores Sanchez, they established a highly respected chain of 11 bilingual (English/Spanish language) community newspapers serving East, Northeast and Southeast Los Angeles County. In 2015, the venerable Mexican-American Sun, ELA Brooklyn-Belvedere Comet, Wyvernwood Chronicle and Monterey Park Comet were folded into EGP’s flagship newspaper, the Eastside Sun. EGP’s other publications are the Northeast Sun, Bell Gardens Sun, Montebello Comet and Commerce Comet.

News of his passing spread quickly on social media, sparking an outpouring of both shock and loss by those who knew and worked with him over the years, including many in the nonprofit, political and business communities, as well as fellow journalists.

“Jonathan has been an important voice for the Latino community,” former State Senator and Los Angeles City Councilman Richard Alatorre told EGP.

“So so sorry to hear of his passing he was a great friend to the community and Centro de Ninos he will be missed by so many,” Sandra Serrano Sewell, executive Director El Centro de Ninos wrote on Facebook.

Patricia Perez, owner of VPE Public Relations, wrote, “Our community suffered a great loss. He was a steadfast champion of community newspapers and always sought to inform and educate his readers. Heartbreaking.”

“Jonathan and Eastern Group Publications has been a mainstay in the community that so many counted on and he and EGP delivered over and over again, day in and day out,” writes consultant and strategist Richard Garcia.

Jonathan is survived by his wife Dolores, daughters Deana and Bianca Preciado and her husband Arturo Preciado; brothers David, Miguel, Juan and Pedro and sisters Maria Teresa, Delia and Rose; Dolores’ children Gloria Alvarez and husband Mike Alvarez, their four children and two grandchildren; Michael Sanchez and wife Christine and their five children and four grandchildren; Sarah Ramos and her husband Jon Ramos and their three children and; Joe Sanchez III and his wife Carla, their 8 children, spouses and nearly two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Christian Memorial Service will be held Friday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. at Pillar of Fire Church: 4900 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA. 90042.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Jonathan’s name to the nonprofit Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club in Lincoln Heights: 2635 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031, (323) 221-9111, or another program supporting children. For more information, visit http://www.labgc.org or email info@labgc.org. Additional information will be posted on the EGP website: www.EGPNews.com and/or Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/pages/Eastern-Group-Publications/146212265407642 .

For more information, email Gloria Alvarez at galvarez@egpnews.com or leave a message at (323) 221-1092.

EGP will publish more about Jonathan Sanchez’s life and contributions in the Jan. 5, 2017 edition.

