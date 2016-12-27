L.A. March Primary Ballot Certified

By City News Service

Mayor Eric Garcetti will face 10 challengers in the March 2017 primary election, while City Controller Ron Galperin and Councilman Bob Blumenfield will run unopposed, City Clerk Holly L. Wolcott announced Monday while releasing the official list of candidates who qualified to be on the

ballot.

Candidates had to file nominating petitions by Dec. 7 and Wolcott’s office on last week certified the results. Galperin’s only potential challenger, Adolfo Espinoza, failed to have his petitions certified. Blumenfield’s only prospective challenger, Angel Orellana, also failed.

Garcetti’s challengers include some political unknowns who have raised little or no money. The 10 challengers are YJ J Draiman, David Hernandez, Eric Preven, Paul E. Amori, Diane “Pinky” Harman, Frantz Pierre, Yuval Kremer, Dennis Richter, Mitchell Schwartz and David “Zuma Dogg” Saltsburg. Of the challengers, only Schwartz has raised a significant amount of money to date, with $255,270. Garcetti has raised more than $2.25 million.

In the 1st Council District, incumbent Gil Cedillo will face three challengers. They are Jesse Rosas, Giovany Hernandez and Joe Bray-Ali.

In the 5th Council District, incumbent Paul Koretz faces two challengers in Jesse Max Creed and Mark Matthew Herd.

The seat for the 7th Council District is open due to former Councilman Felipe Fuentes stepping down in September to work for a Sacramento lobbying firm. Twenty people have qualified to run for the seat. They are Bonnie D. Corwin, Jose G. Castillo, Monica Rodriguez, Terrence “Terry” Gomes, Franki Marie Becerra, Mike Schaefer, Carlos Lara, Dale Gibson, Olga Ayala, Karo Torossian, Monica Ratliff, Venessa Martinez, Nicole Chase, Mark Reed, Krystee Clark, John T. Higginson, Art Miner, David Jesse Barron, Connie Saunders and Fred A. Flores.

In the 9th Council District, incumbent Curren Price will face two challengers in Jorge Nuno and Adriana Cabrera.

In the 11th Council District, incumbent Mike Bonin will have two challengers in Mark Ryavec and Robin Rudisill.

In the 13th Council District, incumbent Mitch O’Farrell will face five challengers in Doug Haines, David de la Torre, Bill Zide, Sylvie Shain and Jessica Salans.

In the 15th Council District, incumbent Joe Buscaino will face two challengers in Caney Arnold, and Noel Gould.

Comments