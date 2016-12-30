Man Killed While Standing on Goldline Tracks

By City News Service

ARCADIA – A man was struck and killed by a train approaching the Arcadia Station Thursday while standing on Metro Gold Line tracks, halting service for several hours, according to the sheriff’s department.

The crash was reported at 12:12 a.m. near the Arcadia Station at 200 N. First Ave. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ramon Montenegro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Transit Services. His name was withheld pending notification of kin.

“They were definitely in an area they were not supposed to be,” Montenegro said.

The age of the victim was not immediately available, and there was no immediate explanation why that person was on the tracks. No injuries were reported aboard the train.

Train service on one track was restored about 4:30 a.m. and full service on both tracks began about an hour later, Montenegro said.

