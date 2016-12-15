New Candidate Enters Congressional Race

By City News Service

Former teacher and nonprofit leader Sara Hernandez announced her candidacy Tuesday for the 34th Congressional District seat, expected to be vacated when Rep. Xavier Becerra, D-Los Angeles, is confirmed as the state’s next attorney general.

Hernandez joins Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, journalist Wendy Carrillo and activist Kenneth Mejia in declaring their intent to run for the seat.

“We need to send a fighter and a doer to Washington with the on-the-ground experience and understanding of how public policy decisions affect everyday Angelenos,” Hernandez said. “As a former middle school teacher, I know how to deal with bullies. With Donald Trump threatening so many of our communities, I’m prepared to stand up and defend our immigrants, our public schools, our environment and our parents’ and grandparents’ retirement security.”

Hernandez has been executive director of Coro Southern California, a national leadership program. She is also a former special counsel to City Councilman Jose Huizar.

California Gov. Jerry Brown has appointed Becerra to succeed Kamala Harris, who was elected to the U.S. Senate last month. If confirmed by the state Senate and Assembly – as expected – Becerra will serve the final two years of Harris’ term and become California’s first Hispanic attorney general.

A special election would be held to fill Becerra’s seat, which represents large parts of east Los Angeles County.

On Saturday, citing health concerns, former state Assembly Speaker John Perez took himself out of the running for the seat. Perez had announced his intention to run on Dec. 1.

Los Angeles City Councilmen David Ryu, Gil Cedillo and Huizar have all declined to enter the race.

