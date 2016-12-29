News Year’s Day Comes to Pasadena on Jan. 2

‘Never on Sunday’ moves Rose Parade and Rose Bowl to Monday.

By EGP Staff Report

In case you haven’t heard, Angelenos — and the world for that matter — will have to wait an extra day to enjoy two of the Southland’s favorite New Year traditions: the Tournament Roses® Parade and the Rose Bowl Game.

The two long-standing fan favorite holiday events will be held on Jan. 2 because New Year’s Day falls on Sunday, activating the Tournament’s “Never on Sunday” tradition in place since 1893, the first year since the beginning of the Tournament that New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday.

Organizers of the event that year wanted to avoid frightening horses that would be hitched outside churches and interfering with worship services so the parade was moved to the next day, Jan. 2.

Though horses are no longer outside local churches, the tradition remains to this day.

Kicking off the day will be the century-plus Rose Parade at 8 a.m.

Organizers say the theme “Echoes of Success,” intends to tell “the story of how our character has developed through the selfless contributions of others and celebrates their inspirational gifts. It is a celebration for those people, institutions and organizations that help in the success of others.”

As usual, gracing one of the dozens of floats making their way down Colorado Boulevard will be the Tournament of Roses Royal Court, including Rose Queen Victoria Cecilia Castellanos, a senior at Temple City High School who lives in Temple City and volunteers with the Pasadena Humane Society and the American Legion in Eagle Rock, and six Rose Princesses: Audrey Mariam Cameron, Blair High School; Maya Kawaguchi Khan, Arcadia High School; Shannon Tracy Larsuel, Mayfield Senior School; Autumn Marie Lundy, Polytechnic School; Natalie Rose Petrosian, La Cañada High School; and Lauren ‘Emi’ Emiko Powers, Arcadia High School.

The 2017 Grand Marshals for the parade are three five-time Olympic medalists: Allyson Felix, Janet Evans and Greg Louganis.

And since the Rose Bowl Game always follows the parade, the dual between the No. 5 CFP-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions, Champion of the Big Ten Conference, and the No. 9 CFP-ranked USC Trojans has also been moved to I p.m. Monday.

The public can get a close up look at all the colorful floats following the parade. They will parked along Sierra Madre and Washington boulevards from 1p.m. Monday until 4p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

For more information on all of the events and festivities, visit www.tournamentofroses.com/events.

