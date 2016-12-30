Ride Metro for Free New Year’s Eve

By City News Service

LOS ANGELES – Metro will again be offering free fares on its rail and bus lines for New Year’s Eve.

The fare gates at all Metro Rail stations will be unlatched from 9 p.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. New Year’s Day. After 2 a.m., customers will need a TAP card to ride.

On New Year’s Eve, Metro rail and bus lines, including the Orange and Silver Line, will run on a regular Saturday schedule with overnight, 24-hour service.

Riders planning on going to the New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Los Angeles at Grand Park and using the Red or Purple lines to get there should get off at the Civic Center/Grand Park station and use the First Street exit; the Temple Street exit will be reserved for families with strollers and customers with disabilities.

Riders who present a TAP card at any Grand Park info booth will receive a free glow stick, according to Metro.

For those in the Long Beach area, the downtown Long Beach Station will be closed from 7 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday due to New Year’s Eve celebrations on Pine Avenue.

The following Blue Line service changes will also be in effect: Trains will run every 15 minutes from 7 p.m. to close of service. The last complete northbound trips to downtown Los Angeles will depart Long Beach at 5:40 p.m., 5:53 p.m., 6:08 p.m., 6:23 p.m. and 6:38 p.m. The last complete southbound trips to Long Beach leave downtown L.A. at 4:58 p.m., 5:10 p.m., 5:22 p.m., 5:34 p.m. and 5:46 p.m.

Metro will also operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on New Year’s Day with extra game day service for the Rams/Arizona Cardinals game at the Los Angeles Memorial Colis

