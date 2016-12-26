Browse > Home / City of Los Angeles, County of Los Angeles, Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Eastside Sun, News Briefs / San Gabriel Rivers Flowing Again

San Gabriel Rivers Flowing Again

By EGP News

The San Gabriel River is flowing again after some much needed rain over the last couple of weeks. Several inches of rain fell across L.A. County after months of nearly zero precipitation as California continues to suffer through a 5-year-long drought.

The Rio Hondo River runs through South El Monte and into Pico Rivera along the 605 Freeway, which then turns into the San Gabriel River. (Photo by Fred Zermeno)

