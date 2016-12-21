Woman Killed on Freeway Identified

By City News Service

Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was killed when the car in which she was a passenger crashed on the transition from the Golden State (5) Freeway to the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Boyle Heights.

The accident was reported at 1:38 a.m. Monday, said California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

Sathina Raj Varma, 46, died at the scene, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter. Her hometown was not known. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

One lane of the transition road was blocked for about three hours while an investigation was conducted.

