Bell Gardens PD Offers Drug Prevention Workshop

By EGP News

A free workshop for Bell Gardens parents concerned about their children experimenting with drugs will be held Jan. 17, amid growing concerns of drug abuse in the city.

The Bell Gardens Police Department in partnership with the Recreation and Community Services Department and Bell Gardens High School’s Regional Occupation Program will host the workshop, “Drugs and Kids: What Parents Need to Know.”

The event will take place from 6 to 8p.m. at the Veterans Park Senior Center – located at 6662 Loveland St. Narconon Drug Prevention and Education, Inc. in conjunction with Fresh Start – a drug rehabilitation and prevention program – will provide the presentation. Staff from the city, police department and Montebello Unified School District will be available to answer questions.

For more info, contact Detective John Acosta at (562) 806-7649.

