Bell Gardens PD Offers Drug Prevention Workshop
By EGP News
A free workshop for Bell Gardens parents concerned about their children experimenting with drugs will be held Jan. 17, amid growing concerns of drug abuse in the city.
The Bell Gardens Police Department in partnership with the Recreation and Community Services Department and Bell Gardens High School’s Regional Occupation Program will host the workshop, “Drugs and Kids: What Parents Need to Know.”
The event will take place from 6 to 8p.m. at the Veterans Park Senior Center – located at 6662 Loveland St. Narconon Drug Prevention and Education, Inc. in conjunction with Fresh Start – a drug rehabilitation and prevention program – will provide the presentation. Staff from the city, police department and Montebello Unified School District will be available to answer questions.
For more info, contact Detective John Acosta at (562) 806-7649.Print This Post
January 5, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.