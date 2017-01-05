Christmas Tree Recycling Programs Get Underway

By EGP Staff Report

Now that every present has been unwrapped and the New Year has begun, the Christmas trees that were carefully decorated with tinsel, ornaments and lights will soon be coming down, and cities across the region have started up their annual Christmas tree recycling program.

The programs aim to help residents dispose of trees safely and responsibly, and to ensure that dried out trees don’t become a fire danger or unsightly litter.

City of Los Angeles

The City of Los Angeles is offering three safe and environmentally friendly options for disposing Christmas trees, which include green bin, curbside and drop-off.

To recycle using the green bin, residents must remove all ornaments, decorations, tinsels and stands from tree before cutting the tree into pieces and placing in the bin during the regular trash collection day.

Residents, who are unable to cut or place trees in the green bins, may also leave their tree curbside on their trash day.

Los Angeles residents may also drop off their tree at one of six city recreation and park locations on Saturday, Jan. 8 between 9a.m. and 4p.m.

Last year, nearly 100,000 trees were recycled in Los Angeles, according to LA Sanitation. The recycled trees were turned into mulch and compost, which was later used for gardening and landscaping throughout the city.

For more information, visit www.lacitysan.org or call, (800) 773-2489.

Bell Gardens

Athens Services will offer curbside pickup for trees on regular trash days through Jan. 14. Service is for trees no taller than 6-feet tall.

Residents may also drop off trees at Bell Gardens Veterans Park, located at 6662 Loveland St. and the city’s public works yard, located at 8327 Garfield Ave. Flocked trees are not accepted.

For artificial tree disposal, please call Athens Service Bulk Item Hotline at (855) 557-1007.

Commerce

Curbside holiday tree pickup, including flocked trees, will be available through Jan. 13. Trees must be removed from stands and free of ornaments before being placed on curb on regular trash days by 6 a.m.

If taller than 4-feet, the tree must be cut into two pieces and placed in green waste bin for disposal.

To schedule pickup after Jan. 15, contact Calmet Services at (562) 259-1239.

Montebello

Montebello residents can recycle their Christmas trees at City Hall, where a recycling bin will be placed through Jan. 13. Flocked trees however, will not be accepted.

Residents may also leave their tree, including those with flocking or fire retardants, on the curb on their normal trash pickup day. Trees may also be cut and placed in yard waste containers.

