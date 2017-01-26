Browse > Home / City of Commerce, Commerce Comet, Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Eastside Sun / Commerce Celebrates 57th Birthday

Commerce Celebrates 57th Birthday

By EGP News

Commerce officials blow out birthday candles and enjoyed a slice of cake to celebrate the city’s 57th birthday during the Jan. 17 City Council meeting. The city was incorporated on Jan. 28, 1960.

(City of Commerce)

(City of Commerce)

January 26, 2017

Comments

