Commerce Swim Coach Charged With Assaulting Young Girl

By EGP Staff Report

A Commerce swimming coach was arrested and charged today with sexually assaulting a 7-year old girl multiple times at the city’s popular aquatic center.

Steven Matthew Garcia, 27, was charged with six counts of lewd acts on a child. He is accused of folding the child in an employee lounge at the Brenda Villa Aquatic Center on several occasions, between October 2016 and this month, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“After each incident, he allegedly threatened the victim, ordering her not to tell anyone,” the complaint reads.

“Immediate action” taken by the city led to Garcia’s arrest, according to Commerce City Administrator Jorge Rifá, who called the suspect’s alleged conduct “reprehensible” and “not representative of the caliber and professionalism of Commerce employees.”

“The City’s supervisory and executive team … acted decisively and compassionately to protect the victim and family and our patrons,” Rifá said.

The Brenda Villa Aquatic Center is home to nationally ranked water polo teams and the state-recognized Commerce swim team, which has trained several top ranking swimmers. The indoor aquatic center, free to Commerce residents, has been the training grounds of past Olympians, including Gold medalist Brenda Villa – who the center is named after.

Since being built in 2001, water sports have found their niche in the industrial city and the competitive environment has encouraged Commerce parents to enroll their children over the years.

At the time of this posting, it was unclear if authorities are looking for other possible victims.

Garcia is being held at the Men’s Central Jail on $750,000 bail, according to inmate records. Garcia faces the maximum sentence of 14 years in state prison if convicted as charged.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau is investigating the case.

[Updated 7:30 p.m.] to include information from City of Commerce.

