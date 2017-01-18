Community Calendar: Jan. 19, 2017 – Jan. 25, 2017

Today, Thursday, Jan. 19

8am-8pm–Bell Gardens PD Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. Hundreds of police & public safety agencies take part in the American Red Cross’ annual friendly competition to increase blood donations. Location: Bell Gardens City Hall, 7100 Garfield Ave. Speed up the process by making an appointment & visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete pre-donation reading & health history questions. For an appointment or more info, call (562) 806-7600.

6pm–Center Theatre Group Literary Tour/Lecturas de Obras at the Robert Louis Stevenson Branch Library in Boyle Heights. Attend play reading & listen to actors bring to life stories you will never forget. Each reading will be followed by a Spanish/English bilingual discussion, so you can share your thoughts about the play. This week: Off the Tracks Theatre Company. Library is located at 803 Spence St., LA 90023. For more info, call (323) 268-4710.

6pm–Exide Residential Cleanup Draft EIR Public Meeting at Maywood City Hall Chambers. Residents and stakeholders will have the opportunity to provide their comments on DTSC’s plan to decontaminate properties within 1.7 miles of the Vernon-based battery recycling plant. Comments will be accepted through Feb. 15. A second meeting will be held Jan. 28 at Resurrection Church in Boyle Heights (9am). Maywood City Hall is located at 4319 Slauson Ave. For info, call (844) 225-3887.

Saturday, Jan. 21

8:30am-1pm–E-Waste, Bulky Item Disposal Event at Monte Vista Elementary in Highland Park. Items accepted: desktop/laptop computers, LCD & CRT monitors & TVs, MP3 players, GPS devises, camcorders, cell phones, mattresses, carpets, toilets, & bulky furniture, passenger tires (max 9 tires per trip). School located at 5423 Monte Vista St., LA 90042.

9am-1pm–LA County Job & Legal Fair. Get help expunging/cleaning up your record under Prop. 47. Get resources for health insurance, finding a job, unpaid traffic tickets & more. Hosted by LA County Public Defender’s Office. Location: Helen Keller Park, 12521 S. Vermont Ave., LA 9044. For more info, visit www.Prop47.LACounty.gov.

10am–Two-Day Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival. Kick off the Year of the Rooster with amusement rides, food, vendors, entertainment & firecrackers. Admission is free. Location: Garvey Avenue between Ramona and Alhambra Avenues. For info, visit http://www.lunarnewyears.com .

Monday, Jan. 23

3:30pm–El Sereno Branch Library Presents Performance by Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum. Performance introduces kids and families to the life & times of the Renaissance Era. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum is one of Los Angeles’ most enduring professional Repertory theatres. Library located at 5226 S. Huntington Dr. LA 90032. For more info, call (323) 225-9201 or visit http://www.lapl.org/branches/el-sereno .

Wednesday, Jan. 25

6pm–El Sereno Park Advisory Board Meeting. Talk about park issues, improvements, safety concerns & programming. Board is looking for new members. Location: El Sereno Senior Center, 4818 Klamath PL, LA 90032. For more info, call (323) 225-3517.

Upcoming

Chinese New Year Celebration Jan. 27 at Bell Gardens Veterans Park. Learn about the various Chinese traditions associated with the holiday. Time: 3:30-5:30pm. Park is located at 6662 Loveland St. For info, call (562) 806-7650.

Chinese New Year Celebration Jan. 27 at the Bell Gardens Neighborhood Youth Center. Celebrate the Year of the Rooster and learn about the history of the holiday. Time: 4-7pm. Center is located at 5856 Ludell St. For info, call (562) 806-7667.

Eagle Rock Library Presents Free Poetry Reading & Reception Jan. 28 for “The Stone Bird,” a publication by Eagle Rock authors about Eagle Rock & published by the Eagle Rock Library. Time: 2-4pm. Library is located at 5027 Caspar Ave. LA 90041. For more info, call (323) 258-8078 or visit http://www.lapl.org/branches/eagle-rock .

‘Night on Broadway’ Free Art, Music Festival in Downtown LA Jan. 28. Six historic theaters open their doors for a night of music, food & art in celebration of LA Councilman Jose Huizar’s Bringing Back Broadway initiative. Time: 3pm-11pm. Location: Broadway between 2nd Street and Olympic in DTLA. For info, visit www.nightonbroadway.la.

“Welcome Home East LA’ Reunion Jan. 28 (4-8pm) at East Los Angeles College. Program promises a fun blast to the past, refreshments and entertainment. Proceeds befit ELAC Tickets: $50/Students $20. Proceeds benefit nonprofit ELAC Foundation & are tax deductible. To buy tickets or for more info, email Maria Veloz at velozml@elac.edu . Event location: ELAC New Student Center: 1301 N. Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park 91754.

Bell Gardens PD Hosts Free Kids’ Bicycle Rodeo Safety Event Rescheduled to Jan. 29 due to rain). Event will take place at Suva Intermediate School: 6660 Suva St. (9am-1pm). Participants will learn the rules of the road & importance of wearing safety equipment on a simulated obstacle course. Helmets required for all participants/one will be provided if you don’t have one. For more info, call (562) 806-7602.

LAPD Hollenbeck Div. Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Feb. 8. Hundreds of police & public safety agencies take part in the American Red Cross’ annual friendly competition to increase blood donations. Location: Hollenebk Police Station-Community Room: 2111 E. 1st St. LA 90023. Time: 10am-4pm. Speed up the process by making an appointment & visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete pre-donation reading & health history questions. For an appointment or more info, call (323) 342-4100.

