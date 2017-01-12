County Appoints New Public Health Director

By City News Service

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appointed a new public health director Tuesday with more than 25 years of relevant experience, including as a senior leader of public health agencies in Boston and Massachusetts.

Barbara Ferrer was most recently the chief strategy officer for the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and oversaw key program areas, including food, health and well-being.

Before that, Ferrer served as the executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission. During her tenure, Boston saw a decrease in the rates of childhood obesity, asthma in public housing and smoking, as well as a significant reduction in the infant mortality rate in black families.

At the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Ferrer worked as the director of health promotion and chronic disease prevention and of the division of maternal and child health.

Ferrer will assume responsibility for the Department of Public Health on Feb. 6 at a salary of $376,635. The department has a budget of more than $900 million and nearly 4,000 employees.

