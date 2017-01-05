ELA Stabbing Death Victim Named
By City News Service
A 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death near
Belvedere County Park in East Los Angeles was identified Wednesday by authorities.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon around 8:25 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the 4900 block of East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
On arriving, they saw the man, identified by the county coroner’s office as Anthony Nelson III, lying on the ground in a parking lot suffering from a stab wound to his upper body, Schrader said. Nelson was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said.
Coroner's officials did not have a residence listed for Nelson.
