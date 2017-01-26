‘Golden Boy’ Arrested for DUI

By City News Service

Former professional boxer and boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of drunken driving in Pasadena, authorities said.

De La Hoya, 43, was pulled over about 2 a.m. on Del Mar Boulevard west of Saint John Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

“A Land Rover was seen speeding on Del Mar Boulevard west of Arroyo Boulevard with mechanical violations,” according to a CHP statement. “The vehicle was subsequently pulled over and the driver was advised of the reason for the stop. While speaking with the driver of the vehicle, the investigating officer detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle.”

De La Hoya was instructed to get out of the SUV, where the investigating officer “continued to detect an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the driver’s breath and person,” according to the CHP.

After being given a series of field sobriety tests that he allegedly failed, De La Hoya was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and released to his manager, the CHP reported.

De La Hoya won several world titles in six different weight classes before his retirement.

