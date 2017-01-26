It’s Official: Becerra New State Atty. Gen.

By EGP Staff Report

Following confirmation by the State Assembly and Senate, Xavier Becerra was sworn in by Gov. Jerry Brown Tuesday as California’s new attorney general.

The now former Democratic congressman from the 34th District in Los Angeles—who officially resigned his congressional seat on Tuesday—replaces fellow Democrat Kamala Harris, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November.

Becerra took the oath of office during a joint session of the State Legislature, where Gov. Brown delivered his annual State of the State address, that turned out to be a fiery promise to fight any policies from the Trump Administration that threaten California.

“It is humbling and exciting to assume responsibility for vigorously advancing the forward-leaning values that make California unique among the many states,” Becerra said following his Senate confirmation. “I’m eager to get to work. Gov. Brown and state legislators have already shared valuable ideas on our path forward. And next week I hope to sit down with sheriffs from across our state to begin our work together keeping our families safe and enforcing our laws fairly.”

“Under a new presidential administration, our nation will be entering uncharted waters. I know that Xavier will vigorously defend the values that Californians hold dear,” said Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “He will defend and expand California’s reputation as a national leader on voting rights, consumer and environmental protection, and civil rights. And, he will ensure that all Californians, minorities, immigrants, LGBTQ communities, and vulnerable populations enjoy equal protection under the law.”

Becerra represented his Los Angeles County district in Congress since 1993. Prior to that he was an Assemblyman and a deputy state attorney general. He was also chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

“Xavier has been an outstanding public servant — in the state Legislature, the U.S. Congress and as a deputy attorney general,” Brown said when he appointed Becerra to the post in December. “I’m confident he will be a champion for all Californians and help our state aggressively combat climate change.”

Becerra will serve the final two years of Harris’ term and becomes California’s first Hispanic attorney general. His congressional seat will be filled by a special election that will include an April 4 primary and June 6 general election.

