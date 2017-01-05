Man Killed in Cypress Park Identified

By City News Service

The coroner’s office Monday released the name of a man who was stabbed to death in the Cypress Park area of Los Angeles.

The victim was 22-year-old Christian Nino, said coroner’s Lt. Larry Dietz.

The stabbing was reported at 2:18 a.m. Sunday 2627 Jeffries Ave., said Sgt. Teresa Anderson of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Station.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Anderson said.

