Mendoza Named Bell Gardens Mayor

By EGP Staff Report

Bell Gardens Mayor Jose J. Mendoza and Mayor Pro Tem Priscilla Flores were sworn in last week during a special ceremony at city hall.

This will be the first time Mendoza will serve as mayor since being elected in November 2013.

The lifelong Bell Gardens resident says he wants to focus on continuing to make the city a great place to live. He currently teaches dance at Bell Gardens Intermediate.

“We’ve come a long way and I look forward to helping us continue to move forward and be a good place for families and businesses,” he said in statement announcing his new role.

Flores was first elected to the Bell Gardens Council in 2015 and has previously served as mayor in 2009 and 2010. She serves as an administrator at Bell Gardens Intermediate.

