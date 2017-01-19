MUSD May Not Meet Financial Obligations, Analysis Finds

District may be forced to make staffing cuts.

By EGP Staff Report

County education officials have notified the Montebello Unified School District that it might not meet its financial obligations for the next two school years unless the District implements budget cuts and takes action to stabilize its finances.

MUSD is facing tough fiscal realities and challenges, according to the Los Angeles County Office of Education, which advised school officials they must take steps to restore and maintain the minimum reserve for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years as required by law.

MUSD has agreed to move forward with an “aggressive” fiscal stabilization plan with “minimal disruption to the classroom” in response to the LACOE’s analysis, the District said in a written statement.

School Board President Dr. Lani Cupchoy called the MUSD’s fiscal woes “an inherited problem,” and placed blame on “a state that is unwilling to invest significant resources into public education and inaction by previous boards and executive administrations to address the difficult fiscal challenges facing the District,”

In the past, the district would avoid program cuts and employee layoffs by using its reserves and one-time monies, according to Board Member Benjamin Cardenas

“MUSD is facing the same kind of funding challenges that are currently impacting numerous districts across the state, including declining enrollment, increasing retirement pension costs, rising health benefit costs for current employees and retirees,” Cardenas said, adding that the expiration of one-time mandated block grant funding and underfunding of special education are also been a factor.

The District serves more than 64,000 students in grades K-12 and adult education programs in Bell Gardens, Montebello, Commerce, Monterey Park, East Los Angeles and Pico Rivera.

Declining enrollment due to lower birth rates in the area and families enrolling their children in neighboring districts has been an ongoing issue for the MUSD.

MUSD officials say the financial crisis has forced them to take a closer look at where they can cut costs, particularly in staffing, reassignments, employee benefits and worker’s compensation to remain fiscally solvent. This includes the possibility of a work force reduction as a “last resort.”

MUSD plans to host informational sessions on the school board’s proposal next week where they will take questions from parents, employees and stakeholders.

Last month, board members approved a forensic audit of the district’s finances, which they said would help them better understand MUSD’s financial protocols, policies and procedures.

“What’s important to note is that this board is committed to looking at every budget restructuring scenario to ensure that we continue to provide a quality education for all our students,” assured Board Vice President Edgar Cisneros. “Maintaining local control and oversight is essential to ensuring that the priorities and needs of our students, parents and employees are addressed and met.”

