SCE Offering $1.2 Million in College Scholarships For Local Seniors

Deadline to apply for a STEM grant is Feb. 1.

By City News Service

High school seniors with an interest in majoring in STEM — science, technology, engineering, math — fields at four-year colleges and universities have a Feb. 1 deadline to apply for Edison International’s $1.2 million Edison Scholars Program.

Each year, the Rosemead-based parent company of Southern California Edison awards $40,000 scholarships, paid over four years, to 30 high school students planning to major in STEM fields.

Eligible students must live in or attend a public or private high school in SCE’s service territory or attend an eligible high school surrounding SCE’s San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in San Diego County.

Local high schools include Bell Gardens, Applied Technology Center and Schurr in Montebello, Aspire Centennial College Prep Academy in Huntington Park, James A. Garfield High in L.A., El Rancho in Pico Rivera, Montebello High, South Gate Senior High, Belmont College Prep in Monterey Park, Cantwell Sacred Heart in Montebello and Ramona Convent Secondary in Alhambra and dozens of other schools. For a complete list of designated high schools, visit www.scholarsapply.org/edisonscholars/.

Applicants must plan to be a full-time undergraduate student majoring in one of the following STEM fields: mathematics, engineering, computer and information services, management information systems, natural resources and conservation and physical sciences.

“Edison International funds educational programs and scholarships because one of our priorities is helping to nurture scholars of tomorrow,” said Tami Bui, SCE’s principal manager of Corporate Philanthropy.

“The Edison Scholars Program provides financial support that lets students attend colleges and universities they thought were out of reach, and allows them to focus on their studies rather than worry about how they’re going to pay for school,” she said.

Since 2006, Edison International has financially supported 550 students’ higher education by giving out nearly $6.5 million in scholarships, according to Bui.

Applicants must be a high school senior, have at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA and demonstrate financial need. To apply and get additional eligibility information, students are encouraged to visit: www.scholarsapply.org/edisonscholars/. Students from underserved communities and ethnic minorities are encouraged to apply.

Scholarship recipients will be announced in April. Recipients may also be eligible for summer internships at SCE after completing their second year of college.

