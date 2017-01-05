Students Get Tech Ready for 2017

Chromebook devises donated to Boyle Heights school.

By EGP Staff Report

Communicating with teachers just got easier for parents and families of 140 Stevenson Middle School sixth and seventh graders thanks to an innovative program focused on helping low-performing middle schools with the integration of effective technology into the curriculum, the school announced this week.

School2Home donated new Chromebook devises to the Stevenson students, enabling them and their parents to use technology to communicate with teachers, review student grades and access online resources and services, according to the announcement.

The School2Home program works with leaders at partner schools to develop a technology integration plan and supports teachers with professional development and parent training so they can successfully use technology in the classroom and to reach parents.

Stevenson Middle School Principal Leo Gonzalez said the Boyle Heights school is seeing great results from the ongoing partnership. “Stevenson students who participated in the program last year outperformed their peers on the SBAC assessment in math and language arts,” he noted. “We are excited about extending the program to our new Leadership and Technology Magnet that is opening next fall and is currently accepting applications.”

School2Home is sponsored and managed by the California Emerging Technology Fund, a nonprofit foundation focused on closing Digital Divide across California. The comprehensive approach has helped participating students make significant academic gains in reading and math.

“It’s great to see the families at such a wonderful school like Stevenson Middle receive these Chromebook devices,” said School Board member Monica Garcia, who attended the Dec. 17 event where the donation was made. “I’m glad Los Angeles Unified, Stevenson and the School2Home program were able to collaborate to create such an amazing resource for our students to succeed now and for years to come.”

