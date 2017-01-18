Teachers’ Union to Take ‘Quality Education’ Message to Local Schools Thursday

By City News Service

With the inauguration of Donald Trump looming, the union representing teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District will sponsor pre-class gatherings at hundreds of schools Thursday to send a message in support of access to quality education for all students.

“With the incoming administration, if we are to believe what Trump says, the very existence of public education is under threat,” said Alex Caputo-Pearl, president of United Teachers Los Angeles. “On Thursday, we reaffirm our beliefs in the power of public education, and we stand with our students, parents and community members to say that no matter where you come from, rich or poor, when you walk through the door of a public school, you will have equal opportunities for success and a quality education.”

According to union officials, demonstrations will be held in front of schools before classes begin, with teachers, students and parents proclaiming campuses as “safe spaces” for immigrants, women and minorities. Similar activities are planned in cities across the state.

The union is taking particular issue with Betsy DeVos, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Education, and her past support of charter schools.

“Privatization of our public schools segregates our communities, divides neighborhoods and leaves out our most vulnerable students,” Caputo-Pearl said.

Expansion of charter schools has been a major point of debate in the LAUSD for years, with some activists — including philanthropist Eli Broad —pushing for a major increase in the number of charters. Caputo-Pearl said DeVos and Broad are trying to “dismantle” public education.

The Broad Foundation insists it does not support the privatization of public schools, but the organization does back “high-performing public charter schools,” saying they provide more education options for families, particularly those in “under-served communities.”

The UTLA gatherings are among several protests planned in the Los Angeles in conjunction with the upcoming inauguration.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition will hold a news conference to discuss plans for a Friday morning march along Broadway in downtown Los Angeles. The Friday march will begin at Olympic Boulevard and Broadway and end at Broadway and Third Street.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, the Coalition for Community Control Over the Police will hold a demonstration on the south lawn of City Hall. The group contends that statements by Trump have raised fears of “state-sanctioned violence” against black and Latino women.

At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, a group of East Los Angeles/Boyle Heights residents and activists will hold a news conference to discuss plans for an Inauguration Day protest in downtown Los Angeles. The group plans to hold a march beginning at 11 a.m. Friday at the Federal Building and ending at City Hall, where it will join with thousands of other protesters who will be marching to the Civic Center area from Staples Center at the same time.

The separate protest — organized by as many as 90 community organizations — will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Olympic Boulevard and Figueroa Street and end at City Hall. Organizers have called on residents to skip work and school to take part in the march.

“We’re saying that we’re going to organize and use love to defend our communities,” said Ron Gochez of Union del Barrio. “That’s why we have the obligation to come out, everybody, this Friday at Staples Center — united to send a message that we are not afraid.”

The Los Angeles Police Department will have a beefed-up presence downtown and elsewhere on Friday.

“We will be there to make sure the protesters are kept safe,” Officer Sal Ramirez of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section said.

The department will be on maximum deployment, he said, adding that officers who aren’t on vacation will likely be on duty on Inauguration Day.

While organizers of the march called on students to skip school on Friday, the Los Angeles Unified School District has declared Friday “Unity Day 2017” at its campuses. According to the district, the day will be designed “to encourage students to participate in the civic-engagement process and to promote schools as safe and appropriate venues for meaningful dialogue about the presidential election.”

District officials said they have developed lesson plans and activities for the day — geared primarily at high school students, but available for students in all grades. The activities could include “unity dances,” poster-making gatherings and justice circles.

“We hope that students will take advantage of these lessons, discussions and other Unity Day activities that will allow them to participate in the civic-engagement process during the school day,” Superintendent Michelle King said. “We want students to feel part of their school, their community and their country.”

Comments