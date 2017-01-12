Teen Killed in East L.A. Shooting
By City News Service
Authorities Monday identified a 16-year-old boy killed in an apparent-gang-related shooting in East Los Angeles.
The shooting occurred at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Whittier Boulevard, Deputy Lisa Jansen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Joanthony Rodriguez of Los Angeles died at the scene, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said.
“When deputies arrived, they checked the area for any suspicious activity and found a bloody trail on a sidewalk, which they followed into an apartment building,” Jansen said. “The deputies found a male lying on the stairwell inside the apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso.”
The shooting is believed to be gang-related, Jansen said.
Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Print This Post
January 12, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.