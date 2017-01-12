Teen Killed in East L.A. Shooting

By City News Service

Authorities Monday identified a 16-year-old boy killed in an apparent-gang-related shooting in East Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred at 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of Whittier Boulevard, Deputy Lisa Jansen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Joanthony Rodriguez of Los Angeles died at the scene, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said.

“When deputies arrived, they checked the area for any suspicious activity and found a bloody trail on a sidewalk, which they followed into an apartment building,” Jansen said. “The deputies found a male lying on the stairwell inside the apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso.”

The shooting is believed to be gang-related, Jansen said.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

