Trump Presidency Comes With Uncertainty – Let’s Hope that Changes

By EGP Editorial

The country will be holding its collective breath Friday as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

In keeping with tradition, the inauguration will be filled with pomp and circumstance, including a parade and grand balls and parties attended by many of the country’s elite and dignitaries from around the world.

But many across the country, fans and detractors alike, will spend this inauguration weekend waiting for the next shoe to drop in the constant turmoil and unrest that seems to follow our soon-to-be-president.

From all over the U.S., trains, cars, bused and planes will carry loads of people headed to the nation’s capital to take part in inauguration activities – which this time around will also include what some speculate will be an unprecedented number of protests.

Whether here at home or in Washington D.C., for many the next few days will be filled with anticipation or anxiety as the mystery of what a Donald Trump presidency means to regular people continues.

Mr. Trump has said he will continue to use Twitter to communicate with the American people, bypassing traditional and informative communication tools like press conferences with the media, which he calls “dishonest” and “very unfair” to him.

Because our next president has such a strong aversion to providing details on the myriad of proposals and presidential actions he says he will undertake to “make America great again,” it seems that the people he was elected to serve will have to ascertain his policies by putting together clues from his Tweets, 140 characters at a time.

We wonder if when Mr. Trump takes the Oath of Office, will he deliver a strong “I do,” or will he add a caveat?

And what about his acceptance speech? Will it put forth a vision for the country that will inspire Americans to leave behind the anti-immigrant, xenophobic, misogynist and anti-media rhetoric that took root during his campaign for the country’s highest office, bitterly dividing the country?

Or will he continue these attacks and continue to antagonize both our allies and our enemies?

And what about on Monday, his first official “business” day in office, will President Trump finally unveil details of his plan to replace his predecessor’s landmark health care plan, the Affordable Care Act?

Will Monday bring a start to his promise to deport the millions of people in the country without legal status, including the 750,000 Dreamers who were brought to the country illegally as children, have grown up here and call the U.S. their home?

While many were inspired by his campaign rhetoric promising tremendous change, his success will rely on the details that have so far evaded a public airing.

Republican lawmakers have already pushed through their plans to cut Medicaid by $14 billion, as Trump said he would do.

It is our hope that both the president and Republican Congress will think long and hard about how they proceed, and that they spend more time focusing on building than destroying.

We don’t believe that the millions of Americans who voted against Trump for president and even some who voted for him, are in the mood to accept the prospect of losing any of the rights, freedoms or benefits they now enjoy.

We are holding our breath as we wait to hear what the new administration means when it says all American will have access to health care insurance, because they seem to be forgetting the ‘affordable’ part of that phrase.

Americans have many ways to influence the Senate and the House of Representatives, including writing their representatives and telling them they do not approve of their actions.

Over the next few days, people all over the country will take to the street to protest what they fear will be Trump following through on promises to dismantle many of the gains made during the last 8 years.

We urge them to voice their concerns loudly, as is their constitutional right and privilege, but to do it responsibly without tearing apart this place we call home.

Lastly, the fact is that mid-term elections take place in two years, and the most important thing any of us can do in preparation – whether you are a Trump supporter or not – is to stay informed and vote.

Republicans have a super majority in both the House and Senate, but that could change the next time we go to the polls.

