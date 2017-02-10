Activists Challenge ICE Claim that Raids Targeted Criminals

By EGP Staff Report

Federal immigration authorities confirmed today they arrested about 160 foreign nationals in a series of Southland raids carried out over the past week targeting “criminal aliens” and others in the country illegally, but activists and some elected officials criticized the actions and questioned ICE’s assertion that the raids have been months in the planning and are business as usual.

“For ICE, the arrest, detention, and deportation of more than 160 members of our community is business as usual. It is not for us and we will fight tooth and nail to stop them,” said Angelica Salas, executive director of CHIRLA, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the raids were carried out in six Southern California counties beginning Monday and ending around noon Friday. The operations targeted “at-large criminal aliens, illegal re-entrants and immigration fugitives.”

The raids prompted an outcry that began Thursday afternoon from local immigrant-rights activists, who suggested the actions were a result of a stepped-up enforcement effort under the Donald Trump presidential administration, which has vowed to crack down on illegal immigrations and people living in the United States without authorization.

CHIRLA created a toll-free hotline — (888) 624-4752 — for affected immigrants to call for assistance and obtain access to attorneys. The group also began offering hourly training sessions to inform illegal immigrants about their legal rights.

One woman, Marlene Mosqueda, told reporters Friday morning her father was taken away Thursday by authorities who weren’t wearing clothing identifying them as ICE officers, and he was deported.

“They took my parents away,” she said. “They took my family away.”

ICE officials initially insisted, however, “The rash of recent reports about purported ICE checkpoints and random sweeps are false, dangerous and irresponsible.

“These reports create panic and put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger. Individuals who falsely report such activities are doing a disservice to those they claim to support,” according to ICE officials.

While the raids represented an enforcement “surge,” they were “no different than the routing, targeted arrests carried out by ICE’s Fugitive Operations Teams on a daily basis,” they said, saying Friday that the raids had been in the planning for months and were in compliance with enforcement objectives set by the Obama Administration.

ICE officials said about 150 of the people arrested had criminal histories, while five others had “final orders of removal or had been previously deported.” They noted that many of those arrested had prior felony convictions for violent offenses including sex crimes, weapons charges and assault, and some will be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution for re-entering the country illegally.

Details were not provided on the remaining people arrested, but ICE noted that during some raids, officers “frequently encounter additional suspects who may be in the United States in violation of the federal immigration laws. Those persons will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and, when appropriate, arrested by ICE.”

CHIRLA and others rebuffed ICE’s label of “criminal” applied to 150 out of more than 160 undocumented immigrants it finally admitted Friday to have detained in their most recent sweep in Southern California.

“There is a deficit of trust on DHS officials who insisted for hours on hours that nothing out of the ordinary had taken place in Southern California during the past few days,” said Salas. “ICE has not been forthright with the community, attorneys, and organizations about their actions this week. They have only offered half-truths thus far. Forgive us then, if we must take their word with a grain of salt.”

Some elected officials also criticized the immigration actions, and pledged to provide support to immigrants, and ensure they are aware of their rights.

“President Trump has already ignited widespread fear and confusion in our immigrant communities with his executive order and divisive campaign rhetoric,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. “If the reports are accurate, these raids only add to the anxiety about what’s to come from this administration.”

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Los Angeles, said she was “outraged” at news of the recent raids and suggested that some people who were targeted had no violent or criminal history.

“I am working with my constituents and the immigrant community to ensure they know their rights,” she said. “As this process moves forward, I will also ensure my constituents know what the next steps are, where applicable.”

ICE officials said the five-day operation included:

— the Huntington Park arrest of a Salvadoran national gang member

wanted in his home country for aggravated extortion;

— the Los Angeles arrest of a Brazilian national wanted in Brazil for

cocaine trafficking; and

— the West Hollywood arrest of an Australian national previously

convicted of lewd acts with a child.

“We demand ICE stop these sweeps which cause terror and instability in the community,” Salas said. “Furthermore, we demand ICE explain exactly what crime did the other 147 immigrants commit to merit the label “criminal.” Providing three examples does not a whole group of people a criminal make.

Article includes information from City News Service.

