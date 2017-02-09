Adolescentes Descubren Misterio de Células Madre
Por Reporte de EGP
Los estudiantes de la Escuela Secundaria Orthopaedic Hospital Medical Magnet practican el uso de pipetas para manejar pequeñas cantidades de líquido en el evento del Día de Descubrimiento de Células Madre celebrado en el Campus de Ciencias de la Salud de USC en Los Ángeles el 4 de febrero. El estudio de células madre y de biotecnología ayuda a desmitificar las instalaciones universitaris y alentar el compromiso estudiantil.Print This Post
