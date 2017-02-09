Browse > Home / East Los Angeles (LA City), East Los Angeles (Unincorp.), Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Editions, General Noticias, Noticias, Places, Sección de Español / Adolescentes Descubren Misterio de Células Madre

Adolescentes Descubren Misterio de Células Madre

Por Reporte de EGP

Los estudiantes de la Escuela Secundaria Orthopaedic Hospital Medical Magnet practican el uso de pipetas para manejar pequeñas cantidades de líquido en el evento del Día de Descubrimiento de Células Madre celebrado en el Campus de Ciencias de la Salud de USC en Los Ángeles el 4 de febrero. El estudio de células madre y de biotecnología ayuda a desmitificar las instalaciones universitaris y alentar el compromiso estudiantil.

A wall of posters celebrating stem cell research goes up outside of theBroad Center for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research during the Stem Cell Day of Discovery event held at the USC Health Sciences Campus in Los Angeles, CA. February 4th, 2017. The event encourages students to learn more about STEM opportunities, including stem cell study and biotech, and helps demystify the fields and encourage student engagement. Photo by David Sprague

Foto por David Sprague

