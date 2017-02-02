Assembly Bill Package Aim to Reform DTSC

By Nancy Martinez EGP Staff Writer

Legislation intended to change how the state regulates and reviews facilities like the now shuttered Exide Technologies plant in Vernon, was introduced in the State Assembly Tuesday.

Assemblymembers Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles), Eloise Gomez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) and Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) introduced AB245-249, a five-bill package rising out of recommendations made by the Department of Toxic Substances Control’s Independent Review Panel.

The legislation tackles a slew of issues at the regulatory agency, ranging from securing funding and permitting to enforcement and public outreach.

“The goal of this legislative package is a more transparent, accountable, and responsive Department of Toxic Substances Control – and safe and healthier communities throughout California,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in statement announcing the bills.

Assembly 245, authored by Gomez, aims to toughen the financial assurance requirements for hazardous waste facilities to ensure they set aside sufficient monetary resources to pay for the cleanup of any contamination they cause. The bill would also require DTSC to hold public hearings in the impacted communities when a facility applies to renew its permit.

AB249, also authored by Gomez, increases the maximum number of penalties DTSC can assess for violations to match the number that can be issued by federal regulators.

The bills are a clear response to public criticism of DTSC’s handling of Exide, which operated for decades on a temporary permit, all the while accumulating dozens of hazardous waste and toxic air emission violations. The lead battery recycling plant closed in 2015, however the cleanup of the plant site and surrounding communities contaminated with lead has been slow moving, hindered by lack of funding.

“These two measure will help us avoid another toxic disaster like we experienced with Exide,” Gomez said.

EGP reached out to DTSC for comment on the legislative package that lawmakers say is the direct result of the department’s poor handling of the Exide contamination disaster, but was told DTSC does not comment on pending legislation.

In its report published Jan. 20, however, the Independent Review Panel acknowledges there has been some improvement in how the toxic chemical regulatory department operates.

“The IRP believes the Department has a much better mastery of its cost recovery backlog than it did a few years ago and has put in place a strong foundation for the future,” the report states.

The legislative package also takes on the issue of how facilities like Exide and other toxic waste producers are permitted.

To avoid another facility using hazardous chemicals being allowed to operate with a temporary permit, as Exide did for decades, AB 248 – authored by Reyes –requires those facilities to complete their permit renewals applications two years before they expire to allow ample time for regulators to review.

Reyes said his bill would reform a “drawn out process that has allowed hazardous waste facilities without adequate review to continue operating.”

If signed into law, Santiago’s legislation will step up air monitoring around hazardous waste facilities. According to Santiago, AB246 would promote the use of fence line monitoring by hazardous waste facility permit holders.

Garcia, who successfully got legislation passed that adds a fee to every acid-lead battery sold in the state to help pay for the cleanup of lead contamination, has now proposed AB247, legislation to create a statewide lead taskforce to review and modify existing polices and procedures in an effort to reduce lead poisoning in the state.

“Exide was a failure for many levels of the government, over a long period of time,” Garcia said, acknowledging the need for a more stringent review and oversight of state agencies.

The bills are expected to have their first hearing sometime in March.

