Biggest Beatles Party in SoCal

Feb. 25–Tribute to the Beatles with the Rio Hondo Symphony Orchestra & Special Guest Britain’s Finest. Biggest Beatles Party in SoCal. BEATLES’ book authors, memorabilia, food trucks, beer garden & much more. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Rio Hondo Symphony Orchestra, which provides free programs to over 15,000 kids a year. Time:7pm/Location: Vic Lopez Auditorium in Whittier, CA. Tickets on sale at www.brownbagtickets.com.

