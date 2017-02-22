Community Calendar: Feb. 23, 2017 – March 1, 2017

By EGP News

Today, Thursday, Feb. 23

5-7pm–Get Free Bicycle Lights in El Sereno through LA County Bicycle Coalition Operation Firefly program. Funding from Councilman Huizar, AARP and SoCalGas. Location: Huizar-El Sereno Field Office, 4927 E. Huntington Dr. North, LA 90032.

6-8:30pm–34th Congressional District Special Election Candidate Forum Feb. 23 at the El Sereno Senior Center. The LA-32 Neighborhood Council is hosting a candidate forum for the upcoming special congressional election. Center is located at 4818 Klamath Place L.A. 90032.

Friday, Feb. 24

7pm–Eagle Rock High School Vocal Presents “Pop Show.” Show will take place in the school Auditorium: 1750 Yosemite Drive, LA 90041. Tickets: $8 in advance/$10 at the door. For more info, visit www.erhs.la

Saturday, Feb. 25

9am–Eagle Rock Neighborhood Cleanup. Meet at the corner of Rock Glen Ave & Sierra Villa Dr. For more info, contact sean.starkey@lavity.org or call (323) 254-5295.

10am–Elephant Hill Open Space (El Sereno) Community Planning Meeting. Hear what your neighbors have to say & give your input into the Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority project. Children welcome. Co-sponsored by Councilman Jose Huizar’s Office. Location: El Sereno Senior Center, 4814 Klamath Pl, LA 90032. For more info, call (323) 221-9944 ext. 110.

1-3pm–Sen. Pro Tem Kevin de León Hosts Free immigration Information Forum: Know Your Rights at LA Trade-Technical College, South Tent. Hear from experts on immigrant rights; free consultations with immigration attorneys. College is located at 400 W. Washington Blvd. LA 90015. To RSVP or for more info, call (213) 483-9300 or visit http://sd24.senate.ca.gov/.

3-7pm– ARTWARS.LA & Councilman Huizar Present “Life Without Barriers” at Boyle Heights City Hall. The scripted event promotes live, submission, performing art, Spoken Word/Singing & art vendors. City Hall is located at 2130 E. 1st Street, LA 90033. For more info, visit ARTWARS.LA on Facebook, or email artwarsla@gmail.com .

7pm–Tribute to the Beatles with the Rio Hondo Symphony Orchestra & Special Guest Britain’s Finest. Biggest Beatle’s Party in SoCal. BEATLES’ book authors, memorabilia, food trucks, beer garden & much more. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Rio Hondo Symphony Orchestra, which provides free programs to over 15,000 kids a year. Time:7pm/Location: Vic Lopez Auditorium in Whittier, CA. Tickets on sale at www.brownbagtickets.com.

Sunday, Feb. 26

2pm–Free Cuentos en el Kiosko/Children’s Reading Hour Feb. 26 at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights (in front of Libros Schmibros). For children ages 5-10, parents welcome. Repeats March 26, April 30 & May 28. All sessions at 2pm. For more information, call (323) 688-4850.

Wednesday, March 1

6:30-8pm–Montebello Police Department Neighborhood Watch Seminar. Learn everything you need to know about starting your own Neighborhood Watch. Coffee & refreshments provided. Meet the Montebello PD Community Relations Unit & get crime prevention tips, network with neighbors, Location: Montebello Senior Center, 115 S. Taylor Ave. For info, call (323) 887-1313.

Upcoming

Free Read Across America Special Event March 3 at the El Sereno Library. Special guest readers, activities, giveaways (while supplies last.) All children welcome. Sponsored by LA-32 NC. Library located at 5226 Huntington Dr., LA 90032. For more info, email pflores@la32nc.org .

CTG Community Conversation March 4: “Dress for Unrest: From the Zoot Suit Riots to the Hoodie,” at the Music Center. Panelists discuss the intersection of fashion and politics, from the 1943 attack by servicemen on young Chicanos wearing Zoot suits to the 2012 shooting of Trayvon Martin, when the hoodie became a symbol of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Time: 5;30-7:30pm. Location: Rehearsal Rm. A – Music Center Annex building, 501 W. Temple St. LA 90012. Free to the public. RSVPs encouraged. For more information, visit http://www.CenterTheatreGroup.org/ZootSuitCommunity. (Ticket to see Zoot Suit no included).

Public Forum: Help Shape The Future of Your Community, March 13 at Barrio Action Youth & Family Center in East L.A. Join City of L.A. in conducting its fair housing assessment. What role do barriers to economic opportunities & resources play? Barrio Action is located at 4927 Huntington Fr., North, L.A. 90032. For more info, call (213) 808-8440.

