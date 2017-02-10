Community Calendar: Feb. 9, 2017-Feb. 15, 2017

By EGP News

Today, Thursday, Feb. 9

3-5pm—Afternoon with Father Gregory Boyle at Cal State LA. Rev. Fr. Boyle will discuss his best-selling nonfiction book, Tattoos on the Heart: The Power of Boundless Compassion, as part of Cal State LA’s Mind Matters Lecture Series. A book signing will follow. Free to the public. For more info, call (323) 343-4862 or visit http://calstatela.libguides.com/Events. Event location: Golden Eagle Ballroom, 5151 State University Dr., LA 90032.

7-8:30pm—Screening of Documentary “Searching Far & Wide” at the East Los Angeles Library. Commerce resident Sal Mendoza explores the world of Pokemon & Pokemon Go app craze. Library is located at 4837 East 3rd St. L.A. 90022. For info, call (323) 254-0155.

7pm—La Nueva California: Latinos from Pioneers to Post-Millennials at LA Plaza de Culturas y Artes in Downtown LA. Author Dr. David Hayes-Bautista explores Latino identity & what it means to be American. Hayes-Bautista is Professor of Medicine and Director UCLA Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture. Free admission. LA Plaza is located at 501 N. Main St. LA 90012. For more info, visit http://lapca.org.





Saturday, Feb. 11

10am-12pm–Sup. Solis & CARECEN Present Know Your Rights: Immigration Information Session in Maywood. Learn from immigration experts & access local resources. Presentations on DACA/DAPA, citizenship, work permits & more. Free translations and childcare. Location: Southeast Rio-Vista YMCA, 4801 E. 58th St. Maywood 90270. For more info, call (323) 826-6370.

12-5pm–Self Help Graphics & Art Mercadito del Amor: A curated shopping experience with Eastside artists & artisans. Self Help is located at1300 E. 1st, LA 90033. For more information, —-

2-5pm–DNC Delegate Listening Tour at Barrio Action Youth & Family Center in El Sereno. Local California DNC Members want to hear on issues you care about to structural changes to who you want to lead the DNC in the future. Barrio Action is located at 4927 N. Huntington Dr. LA 90032. For more info, visit event Facebook page.

Highland Park Pet Fair at Herman Park: 556Via Marisol LA 90042. Vaccines, microchipping, info on free spay/neutering. Bring your pets, no reservation required. For more information, call (323) 254-5295.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

6pm—CTG Free Play Readings at Boyle Heights Libraries Presents “Linda” at Benjamin Franklin Library. La Linda is from East L.A. & obsessed with rock star Linda Ronstadt and Wonder Woman Lynda Carter. The play tells the story of finding your inner hero. Additional readings at Malabar Library (Feb. 15) and Robert Louis Stevenson Library (Feb. 16). Benjamin Franklin Library is located at 2200 East 1st St. L.A. 90033. For info, call (213) 972-8028.

3:30-5:30pm—Free Bell Gardens Valentine’s Day Dinner at Bell Gardens Veterans Park. Make reservations for you and your friends and BG Valentino’s to celebrate friendship and love with a deliciously meal. Ages 5-14. Park is located at 6662 Loveland St. For info, call (562) 806-

4-6pm—Valentine’s Day Festival at the Bell Gardens Neighborhood Youth Center. Learn to bake yummy treats for the holiday. Open to ages 7-15. Fee: $2. Center is located at 5856 Ludell St. For info, call (562) 806-7667.

Wednesday, Feb.15

6-8pm–Eastside Transit Corridor Phase 2 Community Meeting at the City of Commerce Senior Center. Get the latest project updates including preliminary findings regarding the Washington Boulevard routes, SR-60 alternative refinements, Measure M funding opportunities and next steps. Senior Center is located at 2555 Commerce Way. Additional meeting will be held in East LA on Feb.17. For info, call (213) 922-3012 or visit http://www.metro.net/eastsidephase2.

Upcoming

Free Panel Discussion -Prescription Drugs: Safety & Risks to Your Health – Feb. 22 at the Arroyo Seco Library in Highland Park. A pharmaceutical specialist, LAPD officer & psychotherapist from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment program discuss how to protect your health & community from misuse of prescription drugs. Free raffle, snacks & childcare. Time: 4:30-6:30 pm. Library is located at 6145 N. Figueroa St., LA 90042. For more info, call (323) 361-2463.

