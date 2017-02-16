Glassell Park Street Project Slows Traffic

By City News Service

Motorists, bicyclists and school kids should all have a safer-but-slower way of getting places with the completion of a major street project by the City of Los Angeles in Glassell Park, which was dedicated Monday.

Two of the four vehicle lanes on Fletcher Drive have been removed, a bike lane in each direction installed, and a new center turn lane put in along much of the street.

The $850,000 project has added a link between the Los Angeles River bike route and the new bike lanes on Eagle Rock Boulevard, city officials said.

The narrowing of Fletcher Drive will slow down traffic taking shortcuts via the surface street, parallel to the Glendale (2) Freeway, but it will also slow local traffic. A similar road diet on Rowena Avenue in nearby Echo Park has angered many drivers.

The new turn lane will improve safety for the two school on the avenue and the surrounding community, said Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch Englander, who lives just down a small side street from the artery.

“This project, which has been years in the making, will help make Fletcher Drive more pedestrian and bike friendly,” Englander said.

