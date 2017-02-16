Glassell Park Street Project Slows Traffic
By City News Service
Motorists, bicyclists and school kids should all have a safer-but-slower way of getting places with the completion of a major street project by the City of Los Angeles in Glassell Park, which was dedicated Monday.
Two of the four vehicle lanes on Fletcher Drive have been removed, a bike lane in each direction installed, and a new center turn lane put in along much of the street.
The $850,000 project has added a link between the Los Angeles River bike route and the new bike lanes on Eagle Rock Boulevard, city officials said.
The narrowing of Fletcher Drive will slow down traffic taking shortcuts via the surface street, parallel to the Glendale (2) Freeway, but it will also slow local traffic. A similar road diet on Rowena Avenue in nearby Echo Park has angered many drivers.
The new turn lane will improve safety for the two school on the avenue and the surrounding community, said Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch Englander, who lives just down a small side street from the artery.
“This project, which has been years in the making, will help make Fletcher Drive more pedestrian and bike friendly,” Englander said.Print This Post
February 16, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.