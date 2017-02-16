Lawmakers Seeks to Prohibit ICE Raids on School Campuses

By City News Service

A Southland lawmaker co-authored a bill, introduced Wednesday, that would prohibit U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from entering California public schools without prior approval from a principal or district superintendent.

Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach, said AB 699 would also prevent school officials from collecting information regarding the immigration status of a student or their family members.

“No student should ever fear coming to school,” said O’Donnell, a teacher and chair of the Assembly Education Committee. “Regardless of your stance on immigration, we can all agree school campuses are no place to conduct raids or investigate kids who want nothing more than to learn in a safe environment.”

The bill also addresses the apparent trend of students being bullied based on their immigration status or religious customs, O’Donnell said.

The legislation would require school districts to provide relevant counseling, inform parents about their child’s right to a free public education and teach students about the negative impacts of bullying based on immigration status, religious beliefs or ethnic background, O’Donnell said.

AB 699 — which awaits referral to its first policy committee — was co-authored by Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, a former criminal prosecutor and civil rights attorney with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights.

