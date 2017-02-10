Man Pleads Guilty to Trying to Kill Woman at East Los Angeles Taco Stand
By City News Service
A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 13 years behind bars for an unprovoked knife attack on a woman waiting in line at a taco stand in East Los Angeles.
Andres Contreras, 30, attacked the 23-year-old woman in the 5100 block of Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles last Sept. 7. She suffered a large laceration to her left hand, according to Deputy District Attorney Stefana Antonescu.
A good Samaritan who tried to intervene also suffered a laceration. Sheriff’s deputies, who were in the area, stopped the attack and took Contreras into custody.
Contreras – who did not know the woman – told deputies that he had been using methamphetamine all day, sheriff’s Lt. Alex Salinas said shortly after the attack.Print This Post
February 10, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.