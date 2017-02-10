Man Pleads Guilty to Trying to Kill Woman at East Los Angeles Taco Stand

By City News Service

A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder and was immediately sentenced to 13 years behind bars for an unprovoked knife attack on a woman waiting in line at a taco stand in East Los Angeles.

Andres Contreras, 30, attacked the 23-year-old woman in the 5100 block of Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles last Sept. 7. She suffered a large laceration to her left hand, according to Deputy District Attorney Stefana Antonescu.

A good Samaritan who tried to intervene also suffered a laceration. Sheriff’s deputies, who were in the area, stopped the attack and took Contreras into custody.

Contreras – who did not know the woman – told deputies that he had been using methamphetamine all day, sheriff’s Lt. Alex Salinas said shortly after the attack.

