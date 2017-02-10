Man Who Allegedly Twice Threw Dog Into City Terrace Ravine Pleads Not Guilty to Animal Cruelty

By City News Service

A 21-year-old man who was allegedly caught on video throwing a pit bull into a ravine in the City Terrace area pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony animal cruelty charges.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mark Hanasono ordered Andres Spancky Raya to be taken into custody in lieu of $65,000 bail and revoked his probation in a previous case.

Raya allegedly threw the dog – then known as Mary Jane – into a ravine in the 1300 block of Luella Drive last Sept. 26, then returned to the cul de sac two days later and did the same thing.

In October, authorities released the surveillance video showing the dog being thrown into the ravine after it jumped in the open window of the motorist’s car and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

“The video’s just heartbreaking to see – how this man treated this animal in throwing him over this ravine on two different occasions,” Deputy District Attorney Alexandra Campbell told reporters.

The dog – subsequently re-named Hera Grrl – has since been adopted, according to the prosecutor.

“I guess the dog is doing really, really well in its new adoptive home,” Campbell said.

Raya is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom Feb. 23 for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to require him to stand trial.

He could face up to three years and eight months in state prison if convicted as charged, according to Campbell.

