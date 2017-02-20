Pedestrian Killed; Driver Flees the Scene
By City News Service
BOYLE HEIGHTS – A 60-year-old man was struck and killed today in Boyle Heights by a hit-and-run motorist, who witnesses said might have been driving a dark gray BMW.
The BMW was going eastbound on Whittier Boulevard, just before Spence Street, when it hit the 60-year-old man a little after midnight while he was walking in the middle of the roadway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Paramedics rushed the man to Los Angeles County/USC Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at (213) 833-3713.
