Police Investigating Alhambra Death
By City News Service
A woman was found dead Wednesday in Alhambra, prompting an investigation by homicide detectives.
The death was reported about 12:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Garvey Avenue. The woman, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at
the scene, according to Deputy Ryan Rouzan of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
She was believed to be in her 70s, according to a report from the scene.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau were dispatched to assist Alhambra police with the death investigation.
February 16, 2017
