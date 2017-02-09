Teens Uncover Mystery of Stem Cells
By EGP Staff Report
Students from Orthopaedic Hospital Medical Magnet High School practice using pipettes to handle small amounts of liquid at the Stem Cell Day of Discovery event held at the USC Health Sciences Campus in Los Angeles February 4. The event encourages students to learn more about STEM opportunities, including stem cell study and biotech, and helps demystify the fields and encourage student engagement.
