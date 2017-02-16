Two Separate Gold Line Train vs. Car Crashes on Same Day

By City News Service

A pair of train-vehicle collisions five hours apart on the Metro Gold Line in Highland Park Wednesday resulted in at least one injury.

The first crash happened about 1 p.m. between the Highland Park and Southwest Museum stations.

Paramedics were sent to the 100 block of North Avenue 52, according to Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three people were examined at the scene and one of them, who had been in the car, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, Scott said.

“The vehicle was pinned between an abutment and the train,” Scott said.

Authorities arranged for buses to shuttle rail passengers around the affected area.

The tracks were cleared and service resumed about 3 p.m. with residual 15-minute delays, according to Metro.

The second crash occurred about 6 p.m. in the area of Avenue 54 and Marmion Way, according to Ramon Montenegro of the Sheriff’s Transit Policing Division.

One person from the vehicle complained of pain, he said, but it was not immediately clear if that individual required a trip to a hospital.

Trains were passing the area on a single track, Montenegro said.

Metro reported delays of 15 minutes.

