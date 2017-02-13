Want a Valentine’s Day Wedding? L.A. County Clerk Says ‘Come On In’

By CITY NEWS SERVICE

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, meaning plenty of amorous couples will be looking to tie the knot on the most romantic day of the year, and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office is ready to oblige.

The department’s main office in Norwalk will be offering civil wedding ceremonies from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while ceremonies will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six branch offices.\No appointment is needed to get married, with ceremonies offered on a walk-in basis. But there is a cost involved.

A civil wedding ceremony costs $35. A public marriage license costs $91, while the cost of a confidential license is actually slightly less, at $85.

People hoping to expedite the process can apply for a marriage license online before heading to a county office, at www.lavote.net.

The main clerk’s office in Norwalk is at 12400 Imperial Highway. The branch locations are in:

— Lancaster, 44509 16th Street West, suite 101;

— LAX/Courthouse, 11701 S. La Cienega Blvd., sixth floor;

— Van Nuys, 14340 W. Sylvan St.;

— Florence/Firestone, 7807 S. Compton Ave., room 102;

— East Los Angeles, 4716 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., building B; and

— Beverly Hills, 9355 Burton Way, third floor.



