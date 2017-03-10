Bicyclist Killed in Montebello Identified

By City News Service

Authorities last week identified a bicyclist killed in Montebello in a collision with an SUV, whose driver was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene.

The crash occurred on Feb. 18 about 7:30 p.m. as the cyclist was southbound on Concourse Avenue past Allston Street. Jeffrey Corden, 35, of Los Angeles died at the scene, the coroner’s office reported March 2.

Officers learned that Corden had been rear-ended by a 2002 Ford Expedition, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The motorist sped away, but crashed into several parked vehicles a few blocks away. John F. Salvidar, 35, of Montebello, was detained by some local residents until CHP officers arrived at the scene and arrested him.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash, the CHP reported.

The CHP’s East Los Angeles area office asked anyone who saw the crash to call (323) 980-4600.

