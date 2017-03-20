Cedillo, Bray-Ali Headed to May Runoff

County election officials are scheduled to certify the vote count on Tuesday.

By City News Service

About 140 votes shy of the 50 percent plus one votes needed for an outright victory, incumbent City Councilman Gil Cedillo likely will have to face his challenger, Joe Bray-Ali, in a May runoff for his First Council District seat following final vote results released today.

According to the new figures, Cedillo’s vote count fell to 49.34 percent, with Bray-Ali coming in second with 37.97 percent.

The results will not be certified until Tuesday, but with 100 percent of all precincts counted and the tally of the vote-by-mail and provisional votes completed, Cedillo had 10,396 votes in his column while Bray-Ali finished with 8,000 votes.

Any registered voter can ask for a recount, if he or she is willing to pay for it, within five days of the certification. The fee varies based on how many people are needed for the recount, but can range from $5,054 to $21,158 per day.

Cedillo finished the March 7 election with 50.98 percent of the vote and a March 10 update saw him increase his lead to 51.28 percent.

Another update released last Tuesday, however, showed his lead drop below 50 percent, and it stayed below 50 percent in an update on Friday.

A runoff election would be held on May 16.

