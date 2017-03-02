City of L.A. Joins Transgender Student Equal Rights Lawsuit

By City News Service

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office announced Thursday the city has joined with about 30 other cities and counties in a legal brief supporting a transgender student’s equal rights case being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The brief was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of Gavin Grimm, a 17-year-old transgender boy, after the Gloucester County, Virginia, school board passed a policy that prevents him from using the boys’ restroom.

Transgender students in the district are required to use separate single-stall restrooms.

“All our children deserve fair and equal treatment,” City Attorney Mike Feuer said. “All our children are entitled to respect and to be free from discrimination. That includes our transgender children.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti echoed Feuer’s sentiments.

“No child should be subjected to bullying, intimidation, or humiliation. Discrimination against the transgender community is wrong, it can be especially destructive in the lives of young people, and has no place in our schools,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said. “I am proud to stand with cities across America in the fight to protect the dignity and safety of all our children.”

Feuer said the brief argues that forcing transgender students to use these separate restrooms is a form of `separate but equal’ treatment that “visibly marks them as different from their peers and exposes them to a risk of violence and harassment.”

