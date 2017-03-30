Community Calendar: March 30, 2017- April 5, 2017

By EGP News

Today, Thursday, March 30

5:30-7:30pm–California High-Speed Rail Authority Hosts Community Open House Meetings on the Los Angeles to Anaheim Project. Learn about the proposed project during a half-hour presentation. First meeting held March 30 at the SoCal Institute of Architecture. Time: 5:30-7:30pm. Location: 960 E. 3rd St. L.A. 90013. For info, call (877) 669-0494.

Saturday, April 1

9am-3pm–Two Free LA County Hazardous & E-Waste Roundup This Weekend: South Gate Park-Tweedy Blvd. at Hildreth Ave. and the Roosevelt Park Senior Center, 7600 Graham Ave. in L.A. Safely discard household hazardous waste: antifreeze, old medications, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides, needles, syringes, lancets, household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs; and e-waste such as TVs, monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones. For more information, call LA County Dept. of Public Works at 1(888) CLEAN LA or go to www.888CleanLA.com or call LA County Sanitation Districts at 1 (800) 238-0172 or www.lacsd.org.

2-3pm–Magic & Comedy by Allen Oshiro at the Bell Gardens Library. Oshiro will amaze audience with magic tricks & comedy. Live audience participation & incredible levitation! Open to children of all ages & families. Library located at 7110 S. Garfield Ave. Bell Gardens, 90201. Call (562) 927-1309 for more details.

Sunday, April 2

10am-4pm–Open House & Plant Sale at the Eagle Rock Community Garden and Art Park. Large selection of organically grown heirloom & disease resistant seedlings on sale. Expert advise on growing. Park is Located at 1003 Rockdale Ave. LA.

Monday, April 3

4pm–Make a Robot at the Arroyo Seco Library in Highland Park. Create Artbot – a robot that makes art – with L.A. Makerspace. Ages 7 & up.. Next session April 17. Library located at 6145 N. Figueroa St. LA 90042. Registration Required: call (323) 255-0537 or sign up at the reference desk.

Upcoming

Montebello Eggstravaganza April 8 at the Cathy Hensel Youth Center. Event will feature egg hunts for ages 4-17. Bring your own basket and enjoy live music, games, food vendors, arts and crafts and a photo booth. Center is located at 236 George Hensel Dr. For info, call (323) 887-4577.

Yuri’s Night–Free Kids Space Festival April 8 at Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey. Exciting activities for kids age 3 through high school. Learn about space; build a rocket; meet rocket scientists; talk to young rocket engineers & space techs about industry careers & more. Time: 10am-4pm. Space Center is located at 12400 Columbia Way in Downey. For full schedule and to register, go to https://www.la.yurisnight.net/kids.

Commerce Earth Day Art Show April 22 at the Senior Center. Show appreciation for planet earth with artwork made from recycled material. Veterans Library accepting submissions through April 8.. Event will feature arts & crafts workshops using recycled items. Time: 10am-1pm. Center is located at 2555 Commerce Way. For info, call (562) 927-1516.

