Community Calendar: March 9, 2017 – March 15, 2017

Today, Thursday, March 9

8am-1pm–Free Small Business Resource Fair in East Los Angeles. Event will feature several business experts, speakers, information on procurement opportunity, access to capital, social media and more. Multiple workshops will be offered throughout the day. Complimentary breakfast and lunch will be provided. Location: Centro Maravilla Service Center, 4716 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave. L.A. 90022. For info, call (818) 470-0377.

10am-3pm–“From Her: An Exhibition in Honor of National Women’s History Month” at the Biscailuz Gallery at El Pueblo Historical Monument/Olvrea St. The collection highlights Latina women in our communities who are making a difference. Open Thursdays – Sundays, 10am-3pm.

Saturday, March 11

10am–Big Increases Coming to Your Water Bill! Attend Clean, Affordable Water for All – A forum on water issues in L.A.’s Latino Community. Learn the facts about the significant water bill and tax increases being planned for our communities by Metropolitan Water District and your local water agencies. Free breakfast & lunch. Location: East LA College, Building K-5-Rm. No. 108. ELAC is located at 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park, 91754. (Free parking in lot at corner of Collegian Ave & West Floral Ave.) To RSVP or for more info, email bnorton@fwwatch.org.

12-5pm–Grand Park’s Downtown Bookfest – L.A.’s only book festival focused exclusively on the creativity of local authors, publishers, booksellers & aspiring creators. This free family-friendly event features performances, readings by L.A. poets and spoken-word artists, a poetry workshop and individual poems written by audience members. Grand Park is located at 200 N. Grand Ave between Grand Ave & Hill St. For more info, nisit http://www.grandparkla.org/bookfest

2-3pm—Drawing with the Masters: The Art of Gilda Sacasas, Fernando Olivera, and Armando Barrios. Learn about the work of these abstract painters and then draw and paint your own creation. Light refreshments will be served. Location: East Los Angeles Library, 4837 E. 3rd St. L.A. 90022. For info, call (323) 264-0155.

4:30pm–Miss Commerce 2017 Pageant at the Commerce Hotel/Casino. Tickets still available for purchase from the Parks and Recreation Department for $30 per person. Event includes a dinner at 5pm. Watch it live on Spectrum TV channels 3 & 32 or stream it at the cities website www.ci.commerce.ca.us. For more information, call Parks & Rec at ( 323)887-4434.

Monday, March 13,

5-5:30pm–Basic American Sign Language at Chet Holifield Library. Children are invited to learn basic sign language during a weekly program held through Monday, April 3. Library is located at 1060 S. Greenwood Ave. Montebello 90640. For info, call (323) 728-0421.

6-8pm—Public Forum: Help Shape The Future of Your Community at Barrio Action Youth & Family Center in East L.A. Join City of L.A. in conducting its fair housing assessment. What role do barriers to economic opportunities & resources play? Barrio Action is located at 4927 Huntington Fr., North, L.A. 90032. For more info, call (213) 808-8440.

7-8pm–‘Bad Words’ (‘Malas Palabras’) Live Theater at the Library. The Tierra Blanca Art Center presents a story about a writer who opens a box of memories unraveling the heart of her story. The one-woman play starts Mexican actress Julieta Ortiz. Location: East Los Angeles Library, 4837 E. 3rd St. L.A. 90022. For info, call (323) 264-0155.

Tuesday, March 14

6pm–Center Theatre Group Literary Tour/Teatro Arte Presents ‘Señor Arbol’ at the Benjamin Franklin Branch Library. Attend the Spanish play reading & listen to actors bring to life stories you will never forget. Admission is free. Library is located at 2200 East 1st St., LA 90033. For more info, call (213) 972-8028.

Upcoming

Commerce Loves Reading Book Festival March 18. Event will feature authors, the launch of the teen comic book anthology, raffles and a literary costume contest. Light lunch provided. Time: 10am-3:30pm. Location: Rosewood Library, 5655 Jillson St. For info, call (323) 722-6660.

