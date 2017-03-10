Electrocution Causes Injuries

By City News Service

A man was gravely injured when he contacted “high voltage electrical equipment” in Boyle Heights in what “appears to be a case of attempted vandalism or theft,” authorities said last week.

Firefighters responded about 12:20 a.m. March 1 to reports of a person down in the 1800 block of East Sixth Street, near the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, and found the victim near the base of a bridge, according to Brian Humphrey, the Los Angeles Fire Department’s public information officer.

He was in grave condition when taken to County-USC Medical Center, Humphrey said, adding that the man had possibly suffered an electrical shock and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was notified.

An official at the coroner’s office could not immediately confirm if the man had died.

Exposed wires could be seen protruding from a nearby utility box. An uncovered access point at the base of a light pole was also visible next to the underground box.

The DWP sent crews to the scene, according to department Media Relations Manager Amanda Parsons, who said the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.

“Based on reports received from the scene, this incident appears to be the result of attempted vandalism or copper wire theft and, according to reports, is being investigated by LAPD,” Parsons said.

“The loss of any life in the manner suspected in this incident is tragic and regrettable. Copper wire theft or vandalism involving light poles or electrical equipment is extremely dangerous.”

Comments